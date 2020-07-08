A member of the St. Louis County Board is urging Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to require residents to wear masks statewide.
“I’m encouraging you to mandate the wearing of masks in indoor places statewide as soon as possible,” Commissioner Patrick Boyle wrote in his letter on Wednesday.
Boyle, a practicing nurse practitioner with the Fond du Lac Tribe who represents the east side of Dultuh on the board, noted that the county reported a record 15 new cases of COVID-19 earlier this week of which nine involved people under the age of 30.
“Our cases, just like the state, are moving from an older population at congregate settings to the younger population in public settings,” he wrote. “I think this is primarily due to the lack of consistent mask wearing as we reopen the state.”
State Sen. Erik Simonson, State Reps. Liz Olson, Jennifer Schultz and Mary Murphy, the Duluth City Councilors and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson attached their signatures to the letter.
Boyle is the lone county commissioner to sign the letter. As the chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, he penned the letter after meeting with his fellow commissioners on Tuesday.
After some debate last month, all seven commissioners representing the city of Duluth, rural Duluth, and communities on the Iron Range, agreed to wear masks during their in-person meetings every month. “It’s about us setting an example and being invested in public health,” Boyle told the Mesabi Tribune on Wednesday.
The commissioner said that he hopes to protect health care systems from being overwhelmed and to avoid another statewide shut down especially at a time when the tourism industry continues to prosper during the summer.
In his letter, he cited research from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which shows that “if 95 percent of the U.S. population always wore masks in public, more than half the deaths that are predicted between now and October 1 would be avoided.”
The commissioner also noted that a growing number of governors are mandating masks in public settings in states such as California, Texas and Ohio.
For several weeks now, Walz has been increasingly pressured by the state Health Department and physician groups to require public mask-wearing statewide. Business groups, which previously urged the governor to lift restrictions, are keeping a close eye on his anticipated decision as the state continues to reopen its economy.
Minnesota reported 463 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of cases to 39,589.
“The patchwork of counties and cities mandating the wearing of masks is not working in Minnesota,” Boyle wrote. “I follow the endorsements of our local health partners, Essentia and St. Luke’s, on a statewide mandate of masks. We should not duplicate the mistakes made by the states of Arizona and Texas.”
