Corona Bears are back in new book

Renee Koroshec of rural Aurora has written a second children’s book about the Corona Bears. Teddy and Tilda Bear are joined by a new friend, Freddy, in Renee Koroshec’s latest book.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

AURORA — Renee Koroshec wrote her first book, “The Adventures of Teddy and Tilda the Corona Bears,” in 2020 to ease children’s anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic. The book showed the children how the bears stayed happy and healthy and at times even got into mischief.

Koroshec has written a second book. “If you enjoyed their first book, you are going to love ‘New Adventures of Teddy and Tilda Bears.’ The book follows the bears through a year of new adventures, they also celebrate some of their favorite holidays and of course, they get into plenty of mischief. They ride a bus to kindergarten, a library, a zoo, the fire hall and enjoy a snow day when school is canceled after a storm,” she said in an email. And the new book introduces Freddy Bear, who joins them on many adventures and becomes their new best friend.

