Corona Bears are back in new book

AURORA — Renee Koroshec wrote her first book, “The Adventures of Teddy and Tilda the Corona Bears,” in 2020 to ease children’s anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic. The book showed the children how the bears stayed happy and healthy and at times even got into mischief.
Koroshec has written a second book. “If you enjoyed their first book, you are going to love ‘New Adventures of Teddy and Tilda Bears.’ The book follows the bears through a year of new adventures, they also celebrate some of their favorite holidays and of course, they get into plenty of mischief. They ride a bus to kindergarten, a library, a zoo, the fire hall and enjoy a snow day when school is canceled after a storm,” she said in an email. And the new book introduces Freddy Bear, who joins them on many adventures and becomes their new best friend.
Of the first book, Koroshec said, “Surprisingly, Corona Bears are back in the new book. It became documentation to be shared with their children and grandchildren. Due to the book being so well received, with copies sold all over the United State including Hawaii as well as Finland and Rome, it is now in its fourth printing. The bears appeared on WCCO in Minneapolis, Almanac North and WDIO in Duluth.”
Koroshec added a new feature to this book where she asks the children several questions to encourage interaction and participation.
She put her creative skills to work with the photos for the book. “I became obsessed with using things I had around the house for props. Coffee cans and wooden spoons became a drum set. A laundry basket was used for their bus, their 4th of July float, a sled as well as a hockey net. Oven mitts worked for hockey gloves, and the coffee can lid was used for the hockey puck. A turkey baster was used for their COVID booster shots. Solo cups were used as the base of their 4th of July hats and a paper plate transformed into a fireman’s hat.
“However, my favorite prop, The Good Ship Honey Pot, is not one I can take credit for — I asked my neighbor Dan Harp to make me a simple ship out of cardboard, and he came over with a vessel Noah would have coveted. The only thing I purchased was a giant lollipop which the Bears were given after they got their booster shots. To get one, I had to order a dozen at $17.”
All the photos in the book were taken with her iPhone.
Koroshec said, “As with my first book, it took the encouragement and help of a village to write my second one. Some of my villagers include Kathy Kiiskinen, my best friend, who started nagging me to write a second book as soon as the first one came out. My family and friends who listened patiently as I went on and on about my ideas. My daughter Cheri Gerlach and granddaughter Kadyn Kangas who came out on some ‘beary’ cold days to set up the snow day shots. Nancy Harp was my punctuation, grammar and spelling police.”
None of this would have happened “without the expertise, patience and talent of Barb Tucker at Andrew’s Cameras who told me, every time I wanted to add or change something, ‘You can do whatever you want because after all it is your book.’”
Book signings where both books can be purchased and people can meet the Bears and the author are as follows:
• Andrew’s Cameras in Virginia Monday, August 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• The Hive in Aurora Tuesday, August 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.