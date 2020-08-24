Cooling off by the fountain

Brothers Gunnar Klatt, 11, and Bowde Klatt, 8, both from Embarrass, soak up the wind blown spray from the Olcott Park Fountain Monday afternoon. The boys were visiting the park with their grandfather and found the cloud of mist refreshing from the heat.
