COOK — Trevor Nicholas learned the healing power of music as a child growing up in Cook.
He suffered from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, which produced joint pain preventing the child from participating in sports and causing him to use a wheelchair during much of fifth grade.
That’s when Nicholas turned to music — piano, voice, and a few other instruments. Music gave him a sense of healing “when I couldn’t move like other kids moved” — even during the times he had to soak his fingers in warm water before playing the piano.
School music, including choir and band, led Nicholas to compose his own music and improvise on the piano, which eventually led to a career in music, as a teacher in Chicago.
And that has taken the Cook native all the way to landing a prestigious recognition. The 36-year-old was a Top 10 finalist for this year’s Grammy Music Educator Award, nominated for a recent video project created with students during the pandemic aimed at combating isolation and trauma called, “Who Will Carry Me?”
The winner, Texas educator and bandleader Stephen Cox, was announced on Friday.
But it is still an honor for Nicholas to have made it that far, said his mom, Shirley Nicholas, of Cook.
Nicholas was one of 10 music teachers out of more than 1,135 national nominees in 49 states who was selected as a finalist by the Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum. The award recognizes teachers who have made a major and lasting contribution to music education and demonstrate a commitment to the discipline.
While the winner receives $10,000 and a matching grant for their school’s music program, the nine additional finalists receive $1,000 and a matching grant.
That will allow the choral teacher at Chicago’s Senn High School to draw more attention to arts at the school and produce more projects like, “Who Will Carry Me?”
Nicholas said by phone that students were preparing for the State choral meet when it was canceled due to the pandemic. He and his students watched other virtual choirs and “talked through ideas,” eventually involving the dance department, student musicians and faculty.
While Nicholas composed the song — which begins, “Who will carry me; while I am alone?” with a reply of, “I will carry you; when you’re all alone” — students added lyrics and ideas for harmonies.
The project “gave us purpose,” Nicholas said. “We are there to help each other” during difficult times.
The video, which launched on the Senn High School’s Facebook page and YouTube and has been viewed more than 10,000 times, includes students dancing to the lyrics and playing various instruments. It also features gospel artist Trey McLaughlin.
“I’m so proud of my students for going the extra mile,” Nicholas said.
The video prompted American cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who Nicholas had met previously when the well-known musician visited the school, to email Nicholas with words of praise. “The song is beautiful, Trevor. Congrats to you and the students on this work,” it read.
---
“The music I write was born out of the trauma I faced,” Nicholas explained. “I discovered that music helped me heal, and I realized it could be an agent for healing in other’s lives.”
He credits “the wonderful music teachers in Cook, Minnesota” for encouraging his passion for the arts.
Nicholas noticed early on that when he performed his original music, “there was more of an emotional connection from the audience.”
While Nicholas earned a music degree from North Park University in Chicago, and later a Master of Arts in music education from the Department of Music at the University of St. Thomas in the Twin Cities, he originally planned to obtain a physics major. “I wanted to work for Bose.”
But his journey landed him in a place to “help other young people discover this amazing way of helping others heal.” Nicholas was inspired, in part, by J.A.C. Redford, an accomplished composer of television, film and theater scores, who Nicholas met in Los Angeles while couch surfing for eight weeks.
Redford advised Nicholas that a career simply in music might not lead to the impact he truly wanted to make and encouraged him to teach and continue to compose.
“I’ve been a teacher in Chicago for 13 years now.”
Shirley Nicholas said she was glad her son “added on educator” to his music career, especially since he had struggled with arthritis and “we didn’t know what would happen with his fingers.”
Music, she said, “was a big part of our lives. It was a natural part of our lives.”
Nicholas, as well as his older brother, Cameron, sang and were involved in music. Her husband, Chuck, is also “a nice tenor singer and leads the worship at church.”
Shirley Nicholas said her role as a mom was to “cheer my boys on from the balcony — and pray for them through the ups and downs of life.”
“Trevor’s music has always been a real balm to my soul,” she said, especially while dealing with her own health issues. “He would visit Mayo (Clinic in Rochester) and play the keyboard.”
---
When Nicholas received the call regarding the Grammy nomination, one of his first thoughts was how “doors were opening for my students. … I could see many new opportunities.”
He had already partnered with arts organizations during the past decade to raise more than $300,000 in grants, donations and free music lessons for Chicago Public Schools students, and was honored as a Teacher of Excellence at the December 2020 Chicago Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Nicholas also worked on a second collaborative video project with his students, called “The Cave,” which will be released on YouTube and Facebook on Thursday.
“‘The Cave’ is a response to the impact of trauma and racial trauma on mental health,” he said. The video includes voice and spoken word. Individuals with direct connections to the Civil Rights Movement, jazz musician Miles Davis, and mental health professionals were all involved in the project.
The song begins with the line: “You say there’s light in this tunnel, but to me it’s a cave.” The video deals with how “what affects you affects all of us, and I will take action and make sure your life matters. … I will sit with you in your darkness. I will grieve over our pain,” Nicholas said.
One of his professors in grad school had left her students with a message that touched Nicholas: “Who you are, right now, is enough.”
That is a message Nicholas wants to instill in his own students.
And he is thankful for his roots on the Iron Range.
“I’m just continuously grateful to be able to grow up in the community of Cook, filled with strong music programs, amazing neighbors and an incomparable community,” Nicholas added. “The stability given to me as a human up there has helped me stick with my teaching life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.