Based in the Sixth Judicial District, the Iron Range Equal Justice Committee, in partnership with Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness, is hosting an upcoming listening session meant to cultivate relationships by talking about racial issues.
The event, named “Conversation with the Courts,” is scheduled to run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Seraphia Gravelle, a co-founder of VEMA, said over the phone Thursday that she was invited to join the committee “to bring people of color from the community to the tables to tell their stories in regards to their experiences with the justice system on every level.” She described how she agreed to join the event, because she thought “this was a great idea as far as citizens to understand the justice system and for people working in the system to hear their stories.”
Reached by email on Friday, District Judge Michelle Anderson told the Mesabi Tribune that the event “is an opportunity for justice partners to hear how people in our community have been impacted by the justice system.”
Anderson continued, “This forum is meant to be a space that permits a respectful sharing of ideas and concerns, so that ultimately we may aspire to achieve our goal of eliminating bias and promoting equal access to the court and promoting a high level of trust and public confidence in the Minnesota Judicial Branch.”
Public defender Hannah Forti said speaking topics “will be on race and racism in the judicial system and criminal justice system, how is this an issue, what are we doing to address it and what should we be doing to address it.”
She continued, “Community members will share their stories of racism. Panelists, who are leaders in the court system, will answer questions on how their various entities are working to address racism.”
Panelists include: District Judge Robert Friday, Virginia; Judge Rachel Sullivan, Hibbing; Karl Sundquist, Managing Attorney for Iron Range County Attorney’s Office; Mark Muhich, Managing Attorney for Iron Range Public Defender’s Office; and Mike Danks, Hibbing Probation Office Supervisor.
The event comes amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who has been charged in the death of George Floyd. The timing of the forum during the trial wasn’t intentional, Gravelle said. “But there’s a lot of emotional stress going on for people of color during this trial,” she added. “And I hope it doesn’t cause people more distress.”
Gravelle and her friends Elizabeth Allen and Nathaniel Coward helped found VEMA in the aftermath of Floyd’s death in the spring of 2020. Together, they organized the group to work against racism and injustice in the area. They have since garnered support from people of all backgrounds in the region and statewide.
“Our hope is to create a fluid model to combat systemic racism and discrimination within all systems and communities,” according to the group’s mission statement. “To help meet the cultural, emotional, physical and financial needs of those who experience these issues. We will do this by bringing awareness to the communities we live in that racism and discriminaion exist and are detrimental to our communities. We will be ensuring change in policies and procedures within these systems and communities from the inside out in order for these systems to be all inclusive and for communities to thrive.”
The Minnesota Judicial Council greenlighted the forming of the Committee for Equality and Justice in 2010. “The mission is to work collaboratively across the Judicial Branch to advance efforts to eliminate bias from court operations, promote equal access to the court, and inspire a high level of trust and public confidence in the Minnesota Judicial Branch,” Anderson wrote in an outreach letter from 2018.
Each district went on to create its own committee to provide outreach. Three years ago, the Sixth District had one committee in its southern counties and sought to create another in the north, Anderson wrote. A Range based committee met in November 2018 and they have since held outreach events throughout the region. Today, the committee includes representation from a broad range of community justice partners.
If interested in attending next week’s event, dial 1-551-285-1373. Or log-in to Zoom: into https://courts-state-mn-us.zoomgov.com/j/1601679555?pwd=YUI2MGpTcE1ISXFab3NqaGxPc2xqQT09. The meeting ID: 1601679555. The Passcode: 600968.
