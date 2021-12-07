GILBERT — The issue of transparency took center stage last week as several residents questioned Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. and the Gilbert City Council at their regular meeting.
One citizen asked about an eight-acre land purchase to expand the cemetery and create nine-11 residential lots, and later asked about what will be done with the Nelle Shean Elementary and junior high buildings in Gilbert once the new Rock Ridge School buildings are complete.
He and others said there was a lack of public information about both issues.
“I never heard about this development,’’ Bob Pontinen of Sparta said about the cemetery expansion/lot project. “I don’t know of anybody else that has either.’’
“It’s all been right here’’ at the council meetings, Oberstar said of the $52,000 land purchase from Paul Bontems, which was approved by council action on Aug. 10.
The eight acres are located between the existing cemetery and the Rocks and Pines residential area. Now that the sale has been completed, the city can move forward with formal plans for that area, Executive Administrative Clerk Jim Paulsen said in an email Thursday. “The city anticipates some IRRR (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation) or grant funds to offset some infrastructure costs of this new development,’’ he added.
Regarding the school buildings, Pontinen said a recent Northspan survey showed 80% of respondents wanted the school torn down and the land marketed by the city.
He stated the City Council has had opportunities to vote to tear it down but has not done so.
Pontinen also claimed Oberstar didn’t want to vote on the matter until after the holidays because “he didn’t want families to fight over what he plans to do with the school.’’ Personally, he said he didn’t know anything the mayor would say that would ruin his family holiday or cause a quarrel within his family.
“I think it’s time for the mayor to please be transparent and tell the citizens of Gilbert what he is planning to do with the school,’’ Pontinen said to the City Council.
Oberstar didn’t agree with Pontinen’s opinion.
“You are so wrong on your verbiage of transparency,’’ the mayor told Pontinen, who he believes has been at the city meetings and knows what is going on.
As far as a vote on the school property, Oberstar said, “I’m gonna vote that all I want is the land up there. You know what, we’re probably not going to get it.’’
The mayor went on to say he has given the community and the council a year to make the decision and “it can wait until January. … “It is a very important decision.’’
Campground Board member Paul Skrbec agreed with Pontinen on the transparency issue after leafleting the community regarding the school. The lack of transparency was the number one concern he heard.
“They don’t know what’s happening in this city,’’ according to Skrbec, who said residents just see their taxes going up and up.
“You have a perception problem,’’ he said, because the council holds and controls all the information. “You have a responsibility to get that information to citizens in a way they can understand.
“You’re not doing that. You need to do better,’’ said Skrbec, whose comments drew applause from those attending.
Skrbec later questioned a $133,000 fund transfer from the campground to the city. He wanted to see exactly where the money came from and what it was going to be used for.
“Show me your work. Let me see the math.’’
Paulsen said it is done this way because the campground does not have a checking account in which its bills are paid.
Oberstar said all the expenses for the campground came out of the city’s treasury (general fund) and the city is now getting paid back by the campground from funds collected over the summer.
“All right. Can you understand that?’’ the mayor said.
About transparency, Oberstar said the City Council is transparent.
“I am sick and tired of a handful of people in this community saying otherwise. Every community has that group, and that’s fine with me. I could care less because we are above board.’’
Councilor Joseph Pulles addressed the issues of transparency, as well.
Pulles said he is elected by the people and if they want more information, “I see no reason we can’t give it to them.’’
The city should do that, he added, because the councilors work for the citizens and the issue continues to come up.
“I believe we need to let people know what’s going on more than we do,’’ said Pulles, who has citizens asking him about things that are going on in the city. He encouraged citizens to come to him and he said he will go through the channels to help people out.
Paulsen stated in his email there is a copy of the agenda packet available to the public in the council chambers, and if citizens want a copy, they can request it from city hall administrative staff.
Oberstar asked Pulles if he was saying the City Council is not transparent.
Pulles said he wasn’t. However, “they’re asking for more information. We need to give it to them. That’s all they’re asking for.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.