HIBBING – Registered Nurse Jenelle Connors has been described as having an unwavering commitment of excellence to the residents and families at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center.
It is this dedication and compassion that led Connors, who serves as unit manager at Guardian Angels, to be chosen for LeadingAge Minnesota’s highest honor, Caregiver of the Year, for district B, which covers northeastern Minnesota, according to LeadingAge Minnesota.
“This level of commitment is what touches our hearts and why all of us at Guardian Angels are so very proud of her winning this prestigious award,” said Shane P. Roche, LNHA, administrator at Guardian Angels. “Jenelle has demonstrated outstanding talents in effective communication, clinical expertise, and compassionate care.”
Connors was one of seven caregivers selected for the regional award out of a field of 50,000 professional caregivers throughout the state, according to LeadingAge. People are nominated by their peers and reviewed by a committee of professionals in the field.
LeadingAge Minnesota honored Jenelle and other Caregivers of the Year in February at its Institute & Expo, the state’s largest and most comprehensive aging services conference.
“The Caregiver of the Year Award honors direct and support service caregivers who go beyond expectations to greatly enhance the quality of life for seniors and their communities,” stated Barbara Landeen, director of member and governance resources for LeadingAge Minnesota. “It is available to any staff person who has direct contact with residents or in a supportive role.”
This award recognizes and shares promising practices, ideas, and initiatives across this field to transform and advance the way older adults are served, according to LeadingAge. This year’s recipients were also honored for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jenelle always goes above and beyond to help the residents to ensure they are safe and obtain the highest level of care,” said Roche. “During our most challenging times, Jenelle has stepped up with courage, strength, and dedication to provide direct care to our most vulnerable battling COVID-19 in our care center.”
The criteria for the award, as outlined by Landeen, is someone who “demonstrates exceptional commitment to those entrusted to their care and/or operational functions of the organization that support direct caregivers” and provides “specific actions that go above and beyond the normal care delivery to enhance and enrich the quality of life and/or living conditions of aging persons.”
“I am overwhelmed that out of all the amazing caregiver nominees I was being recognized for making a significant impact in caring for our residents at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center,” said Connors. “I am extremely honored to have received the LeadingAge District B Caregiver of the Year award, but I could not have done it without all the support from all of my coworkers. I mean every single person in every single department including Big Stone Therapy.”
Connors began her career as a CNA in long term care and pursued her RN license in 2009. She transitioned to her current role as nurse manager.
“Being a nurse is a dream come true,” said Connors. “It is putting a smile on someone’s face, giving someone comfort and a sense of security, whether it is the resident or family. It is all the little things we do that make the big difference.”
