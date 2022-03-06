VIRGINIA — Get ready to rock! Before you know it, you’ll be singing about adjectives, bills becoming laws, multiplication and, of course, conjunctions.
Well, the kids will be doing the singing — rocking the stage with memorable songs such as “Just a Bill,” and “Conjunction Junction.”
But audiences will surely walk away from the local youth theater performances with the catchy, familiar tunes in their head.
As its big comeback after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Lyric Center for the Arts’ Small Parts Players Educational Youth Theatre Program is returning with a spring production of “Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.”
Auditions for grades 3 to 9 will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Lyric Center Annex in Virginia. No stage experience is necessary, and all youth will receive a part. Registration is required at: youth@lyriccenteronline.org.
The Lyric is excited for children’s theater to re-emerge with such an energetic musical, based on an Emmy Award-winning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon, which will feature melodies recognizable to many, said the musical’s stage director, Susan Nelson, who is taking over the program after longtime director Pete Pellinin stepped down this winter.
The original “Schoolhouse Rock!” series of animated, musical shorts aired during the Saturday morning children’s programming block on the ABC television network from 1973 to 1984. It was later revived from 1993 to 1996. Additional episodes were produced in 2009 for direct-to-video release.
“Schoolhouse Rock!” — which taught about grammar, science, economics, history, mathematics and civics — can also be streamed on Disney+ and found on YouTube.
“We expect kids from all corners of the Range to participate in this production,” said Paul Gregersen, Lyric executive director.
Bringing back children’s theater is incredibly important for local youth, he said. “Due to COVID, there are countless kids in this area who have never had the opportunity to perform on stage. Three years is a long time in the life of a child. We owe it to them to provide this educational performing arts opportunity.”
Rehearsals will take place after school throughout March and April, culminating with performances of “Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR” on May 6 and 7.
The musical tells the story of a young, first-year school teacher, who is nervous about his first day in the classroom. While watching TV to try to relax, characters pop out from the television set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music.
“They jump into the songs,” Nelson said. Classics like, “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly, Get Your Adverbs Here,” “Figure 8,” “Three is a Magic Number,” “Do the Circulation,” and “Unpack Your Adjectives.”
“It’s going to be really familiar,” Nelson said.
The original series was the idea of a New York advertising executive, David McCall, who noticed his young son was struggling to learn multiplication tables, despite easily memorizing lyrics to The Rolling Stones’ songs. McCall hired musician Bob Dorough to write a song that would teach multiplication, which became “Three is a Magic Number.” Meanwhile, Tom Yohe, an illustrator at the same advertising firm, McCaffrey and McCall, heard the song and created visuals to accompany it.
Radford Stone, who was in charge of ABC, suggested they pitch it as a television series, which caught the attention of Michael Eisner, then vice president of ABC, and cartoon director Chuck Jones — and the rest is history.
Nelson, a Hibbing High School theater teacher and a College in the Schools instructor through the University of Minnesota-Duluth, emphasized that “no experience is necessary” for kids to audition for the musical. “We want kids to have fun. Our main goal is joy. We are looking forward to having joy back. If they’ve never been in a play, that’s fine. That’s what we are here for.”
Nelson, who has a Master’s of Theatre Arts degree from Regent University, has directed more than 60 community, college and children’s plays and musicals. She also designs costumes, sets, and is an accomplished seamstress.
The return of theater, especially youth theater, “means a lot” to students and to the area in general, Nelson said. “It means the vibrancy comes back” to the community. “Some things were lost for a few years. This is a sign of hope and better things to come… conveyed by kids.”
Nelson said she recently directed a community education production in Hibbing involving youth. “You can feel the need. The kids just yearn for this.”
Acting is a fun way, she added, for kids to learn self-confidence. Once they get on the stage, “they forget they are supposed to be scared.”
Gregersen said the Small Parts Players program is fortunate to have someone like Nelson stepping into the role of director.
“In selecting a new director, we hoped to find somebody with both theater experience and a background working in education. Sue is the perfect fit. The kids and communities with whom she has worked absolutely adore her.”
Nelson has previous students working in the performing arts profession as actors, film makers, producers, and directors. “She is one of the only people that I know of on the Range with a graduate degree in theater,” Gregersen said. “That’s how lucky we are to have her.”
He added that “the value of the program increases even further” with musical director, Dorothy Sandness, also in the mix.
Sandness, who is currently in her fourth year of teaching choir, music and Spanish at Hibbing High School, has two master’s degrees, including one from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in K-12 vocal and classroom music.
She is also a certified McClosky Vocal Technician, trained in voice health, anatomy and physiology and in improving vocal sound and stamina.
Before teaching in Hibbing, Sandness played the role of Mabel in Hibbing Community College’s 2009 production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” She directed the choir and taught music classes at HCC, and served as a lead artist, board member and coordinator for the Annual Mesaba Park Arts Camp. In the fall of 2021, she was the vocal director for Hibbing High School’s production of the musical, “Emma!”
“We are incredibly fortunate to have them both at the helm to inspire these young artists,” Gregersen said.
“Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR” promises to rock the house. (Get ready for some major earworms and lots of nostalgia).
And the Small Parts Players’ comeback will be rocking as well, said the Lyric executive director.
“This program will, indeed, rock.”
