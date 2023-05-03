MOUNTAIN IRON—A couple things were clear at Tuesday’s field hearing on mining and permitting challenges led by Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber.
Stauber and those testifying at the hearing at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School all said mining and maintaining the environment can occur at the same time.
They also agreed the large amounts of non-ferrous minerals in the Duluth Complex and the Tamarack nickel project in Aitkin County need to be mined locally for the safety of the country.
Stauber, the chair of the House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources, hosted five Republican U.S. House of Representatives members at the hearing, called “Examining the Mineral Wealth of Northern Minnesota,’’ to discuss the mining and permitting issues.
Mining the critical minerals for a green economy in an environmentally friendly way is possible, according to Stauber. “We can do both.’’
Timely permitting remains an issue delaying area mining projects.
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin believes the H.R. 1 bill can help with situations that have led to 15-20 year permitting processes.
Permitting reform is a bi-partisan goal, according to U.S. Rep. Larry Buschon of Indiana, and is necessary “to get green energy projects done too.’’ Both mining projects and green energy projects have been “stymied by the slow process at the federal level.’’
The public hearing came after the U.S Department of the Interior in January withdrew about 225,000 acres of federal land within the Superior National Forest from mineral leasing for 20 years. The action was a major setback to the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals project between Ely and Babbitt.
“This is a mining ban on critical minerals,’’ Stauber said.
Testifying at the hearing and answering questions from the Congressmen were Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals Corp. community outreach and government relations manager; Dean Peterson, Big Rock Exploration chief geologist; and Joe Baltich, Northwind Lodge owner.
Johnson told the panel the Tamarack nickel project is the only development stage project in the country. Talon hopes to “recreate the supply chain’’ and go from the mine to the finished product (electric vehicle batteries) all in the United States.
Currently, the supply chain often goes through foreign countries.
Johnson is also confident Talon can explore and develop nickel for batteries while also protecting the environment.
While the Tamarack project has a large nickel deposit, Johnson said, “we can see the potential for discovering more critical minerals in the state of Minnesota.’’ Talon is also taking “extreme efforts’’ to hire locally. There are currently 80 employees with 150 additional expected to be hired, and that does not include construction workers, she added.
Baltich told the Congressmen he lives 15 miles northeast of Ely as a tourism operator and said the water remains pristine even after years and years of mining. He said it would be “smart’’ to mine the non-ferrous minerals in northeastern Minnesota because new mining technology is fully capable of doing it safely.
“There’s no rational reason Iron Rangers can’t get this done right. We can and we will.’’
Getting the mining projects permitted and going would also provide business to main streets across the area, according to Baltich. He added that tourism and industry can “absolutely’’ co-exist.
“They are not mutually exclusive,’’ Tiffany said.
In addition to the Tamarack project, the Duluth Complex, an untapped body of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metals, holds an estimated eight billion tons of reserves.
Minerals unlocked from the Duluth Complex would be key in supporting clean energy development such as electric vehicles, solar panels, wind turbines, electronic devices, and medical equipment.
Despite the environmental hurdles, the Congressmen believe it is a winnable endeavor to get the projects permitted, operating and the minerals mined in an environmentally safe way.
“I think you can do both. I think you can mine these minerals and also protect your environment,’’ Tiffany said after the hearing. “I think all the members here today agree with that. I think that it’s unfortunate my Democrat colleagues didn’t have any of their members here. They didn’t invite a witness that would give their perspective which was also a mistake. … I’m optimistic that we can adequately mine these minerals and we must, for national security reasons, among other reasons, but we also must work towards protecting our environment. I don’t think those are mutually exclusive.’’
While the Democrats weren’t in attendance to give their opinion, a few protesters outside the school saying “Let the public speak’’ and “E-waste, the safer plan.’’
The Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness also emailed the Mesabi Tribune Tuesday morning to issue a response to the hearings.
“To no surprise, Stauber is putting on a tired political stunt to show foreign mining conglomerates that he is still fighting for their interests. What Stauber should do is bring the congressional delegation to the Boundary Waters, let them see the pristine lakes and rivers that are so clean you can drink from them. Lakes and rivers that would be irreversibly polluted by the copper-sulfide mining projects he has championed. Water is northern Minnesota’s truly unique natural resource, the true natural treasure of the area.” says Chris Knopf of Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.
Regarding the U.S Department of the Interior’s withdrawal of about 225,000 acres of federal land within the Superior National Forest from mineral leasing for 20 years, Tiffany said, “I think the only way that will be changed is if a different administration comes in that’s more favorable to mining.’’
Asked if getting the area’s non-ferrous minerals mined is doable, Stauber said, “Yes it is. If you look at H.R. 1 and specifically permitting for mining … that is broad and you see it industry wide, but other industries want that permitting reformed. Again legislation is the art of the possible. We can do it.’’
As far as when, the permitting might be adjusted in H.R. 1, Stauber said, “We’re pushing our senators to take it up because it’s out of the House now.’’ Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar are being urged to take it up because “we need it.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.