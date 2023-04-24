VIRGINIA—A variety of live music is scheduled for the upcoming concert seasons for the Arrowhead Concert Association, of Virginia, and the Mesabi Concert Association, of Hibbing.
The two concert associations have a reciprocity agreement that provides season ticket holders from either to attend all nine concerts on their combined schedule.
“We’re just very proud to be bringing live music to this area as we have been doing since 1949,” Barbara Baldrica, Board President of the Arrowhead Concert Association. “We have different people (musicians) and there’s something for everybody.”
Jan Carey, President of the Mesabi Concert Association said Allied Concert Series is once again providing acts for both associations, featuring professional and well-known artists from around the country with an appeal for a variety.
“We try to get that ‘pop’ kind of music and name recognition,” Carey said, adding that some of the artists are finalists from TV music competitions.
“Allied concert services has been around for decades, and decades most professional and well-known acts, different artists from around country and an appeal for a variety.
Virginia Concerts: All concerts are at 7 p.m.
All of the Arrowhead Concert Association concerts take place at 7 p.m. at its new venue, the new Performing Art Center at Rock Ridge High School in Virginia.
“Everyone who has seen it said that it’s going to be jut wonderful—the whole set up— the lighting, the acoustics, everything to contribute to the audience experience of the performance there,” Baldrica said.
Baldrica said she’s never had an opportunity to tour the new school set to open this fall. Based on reviews from others she feels “the lovely new facility will be a big draw.”
• Divas 3—Tuesday, September 5, 2023
“This vibrant show spans four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more,” it states on publicity for the show. “Individual members of the group have all starred in shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Since its inception in 2013, the group has gone on to perform at performing arts centers across the United States, and internationally as a headlining entertainer act aboard luxury cruise ships.”
• Branden & James—Friday, September 29, 2023
Branden & James offers “the Best of Broadway, Pop and Classical,” according to a press release.
The show features Branden James, a tenor, who was a contestant on America’s Got Talent during the show’s eighth season, and James Clark and Australian born cellist and pianist.
They are performing with special guest Effie Passero, who was a contestant on Season 16 of American Idol.
• Yu & I—Monday, February 5, 2024
Yu & I features YuEun Kim (Korea) and Ines Thome (Germany) performing on violin and classic guitar.
Both musicians are winners of multiple solo competitions for their instruments and experienced chamber musicians who have performed around the world. Together, they are winners of the Beverly Hills National Auditions, according to a press release.
Program is based on folk music from around the world, with a focus on their home countries of Korea and Germany.
• Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront—Kathy Kaefer—Thursday, March 21, 2024
“Kiss Me Once: Stories from the Homefront” immortalizes the brave men and women of ‘The Greatest Generation’ in a celebration of the songs that inspired them to greatness,” according to a press release. Kathy draws a deeply personal narrative from her own interviews with veterans about their wartime experiences and their their lives as young women and men on the Homefront. Their stories come alive through Kathy’s insightful storytelling and some of the greatest songs ever written.”
• Abbacadabra—Friday, April 19, 2024
Abbacadabra is based in Reno, Nev., and is a show authentic in music and dress of the 70s, and is performed to music that “will leave you excited and melancholy—at the same time,” according to a press release.
“With the new resurgence of the ‘70s, portrayed in part by the hugely popular live musical production and now the world wide release of “Mamma Mia”—The Movie & “Mamma Mia 2” the music of ABBA is finding its way back into the hearts of those who lived it then and taking over the hearts of those who are experiencing it for the first time now,” it states in the press release. “Abbacadabra promises to continue the momentum by performing the group’s greatest hits in full ABBA fashion and flair.”
Hibbing Concerts:
All Concerts start at 7:00 p.m.
A majority of the Mesabi Concert Association performances have taken place in the historic Hibbing High School Auditorium. This year there is one performance at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm and one at the Lincoln Elementary Auditorium in Hibbing.
With the new renovation that occurred a few years back, multi-million improvements were made to the sound system, lighting system, and the stage at HHS, according to Carey.
“A beautiful shell purchased as well for the actual stage,” she added.
• Tina Scariano—Feels Like Home, Monday, September 11, 2023—Hibbing High School Auditorium
Feels Like Home is a 70s folk rock show celebrating the queens of rock—Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell and more, according to publicity provided for the show.
“Tina’s voice is like a warm blanket and her vibrato will soothe your soul!”
• Jason Lyle Black—From Blockbusters to Broadway- Saturday October 28, 2023 -Hibbing High School Auditorium.
Black is an award-winning piano entertainer, “whose clever arrangements, fun stories and onstage charm has won countless fans throughout the world,” according to a press release.
In his live shows, Black takes audiences on a journey through numerous musical styles, playing nearly 100 songs in his fast-paced show, all interwoven with Black’s comedic stories like “Songs Not to Play at People’s Weddings and Funerals.”
• Joe Robinson—Sunday February 18, 2024—St. Joseph’s Church, Chisholm.
“He was the winner of Australia’s Got Talent,” Carey said of Robinson who won the 2008 season of the show, adding that St. Joseph’s Church is the ideal venue for Robinson’s acoustic performance.
• The Sinta Quartet—Monday, March 18, 2024—Lincoln Elementary Auditorium, Hibbing.
The Sinta Quartet, four saxaphones, has won the Gold Medal at the ’18 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, First Prize at the ’17 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition, the Alice Coleman Grand Prize at the ’13 Coleman Chamber Music Competition and First Prize at the ’12 North American Saxophone Alliance Quartet Competition, according to a press release.
“The Quartet earns praise from audiences and critics alike for virtuosic performances and distinctive repertoire,” it states. “In addition, they play entirely from memory, strengthening an already palpable connection with its audiences.”
The group is named for its mentor, University of Michigan Saxophone professor, Donald Sinta.
Mesabi Concert Association is beginning its 2023-2024 season membership campaign with a dinner and presentation by Craig Risnes, of Allied Concert Services. Members, friends and supporters are invited to the event and will serve as sales volunteers for the upcoming season membership drive. More information is available by going to the association’s website listed below.
Memberships are $50 for adults, $10 for students, and $110 for families. Complete information on how to join is available at arrowheadconcertassociation.com or mesabaconcert.org. Reciprocity is available through both organizations.
