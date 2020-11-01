IRON RANGE — As COVID-19 continues to infect people across the region, schools are facing shrinking funds for next year.
Each school year, districts receive funds based specifically on the neediness of each district’s population based on applications for free and reduced lunches.
This fall, districts received these compensatory funds based on information gathered the fall of 2019. In the same manner, applications filed for free and reduced lunches completed this fall, dictate the compensatory revenue fall of 2021.
However, in this time of financial burden, area districts are expecting a compensatory revenue loss next fall.
“Compensatory revenue, also called basic skills revenue, is part of general education aid,” said Kim Johnson, the business manager for Saint Louis County Schools District No. 2142 earlier this week.
“The basic skills revenue under section 126C.10, subdivision 4, must be reserved and used to meet the educational needs of pupils who enroll under-prepared to learn and whose progress toward meeting state or local content or performance standards is below the level that is appropriate for learners of their age,” states Minnesota Statute 126c.15.
“Compensatory revenue is used to meet the educational needs of pupils who enroll underprepared to learn, and whose progress toward meeting state and local content or performance standards is below the level that is appropriate for learners of their age,” said Hibbing Superintendent Richard Alridch recently over email. “It has wide-ranging uses from basic skills to other education enrichment opportunities.”
The coronavirus has hit Minnesota hard and the state government has offered support to families with school-age children in the form of free school meals, for all (not based on income), until Dec. 31.
Cindy Olson is the executive director of Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium. The ARCC is a consortium owned by 30 school districts which conducts the administrative business for these schools.
“Recently I created a worksheet to compare compensatory revenue from this year to next year. In part, because we have been losing students due to COVID, and in part, because districts have been given the opportunity to provide free lunch to all of their students,” explained Olson recently over email, noting a rise in home schooling, “families are not filling out the free and reduced lunch application.”
A portion of this spreadsheet is available online at www.mesabitribune.com. All numbers are preliminary.
“Compensatory revenue in the current year, 2020-2021, is $1,338,404.48,” said Johnson for No. 2142. “Based on free and reduced rates at Oct. 26, 2020, our compensatory revenue for the 2021-2022 school year will be $841,557.76, a loss of $(496,846.72).”
Families who in the past filed the free and reduced lunch application, have not needed to because their children already receive free meals, along with all their classmates. This has led to a drop in free and reduced lunch applications, which will lead to a drop in compensatory revenue that the district will receive in fall 2021. These same formulas drive Title and Special Education revenue.
“Enrollment from the prior fall is used to establish the current year's compensatory revenue,” Olson said. “So numbers from last fall are used to calculate what districts will receive THIS school year. The numbers from this fall, where we are seeing fewer students and less families completing the free and reduced lunch applications, will impact NEXT year's revenue.”
“As of today, we are down nearly 250 Free and Reduced completed applications. This equates to $250,000 in lost revenue for Hibbing,” said Superintendent Richard Aldrich. “The incentive to complete the form is low.”
Not every, but most area districts have seen a drop in submissions. One school not experiencing this issue is East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS), as school director Amy Hendrickson recently explained: “88 pecent of our students qualify for F/R lunch so far this year. We have an enrollment of about 160 students.”
Although families may agree that the incentive is currently low to fill out the form, area school districts see it as higher than ever.
Ely Public Schools is another area district who is addressing this issue.They are currently at a loss of $88,955.84.
“We typically do promote [this form] at the beginning of the year with an Open House,” said Ely Superintendent Erik Erie. “This year they were just part of our back to school mailing.”
The Ely form can be found at the district office and website.
The form for St. Louis County Schools can also be found on their district website.
“Families can help by completing the forms that have been mailed to them,” Aldrich said. “They are also available in every building office. Please contact your building secretary if you do not have a form. Only one form needs to be completed per household.”
Each family in the Hibbing district who qualified last year, have been sent an application. Otherwise, the form can be accessed at www.hibbing.k12.mn.us/free-reduced-application.
“If you have any questions, need assistance completing the form, or require help to locate and print the form, please contact your building secretary,” said a message sent to families from Aldrich. “Deadline to complete and return to your child's school is December 7th, 2020.”
Free and reduced lunch forms must be submitted by the beginning of December as the district must process the information and submit it to the Minnesota Department of Education before the end of the calendar year.
Contact your district to learn how you can access the form and applicable deadlines.
“For most districts I don't expect enrollment or applications to increase significantly unless we get the public to understand how important this data is for districts,” Olson said. “It not only drives compensatory revenue, but it drives Title revenue and Special Ed revenue.”
