MOUNTAIN IRON — Rhonda Ennen-Larson, of Mountain Iron, describes her son’s high school graduation party as far “more memorable than any of us ever anticipated.”
Noah Larson’s family and friends would never have guessed that after hours of hard work setting up Nichols Town Hall in Mountain Iron last Friday for the following day’s celebration, it would all go up — quite literally, unfortunately — in smoke.
The family lost 18-year-old Noah’s many treasured childhood artworks, writings and photos in the fire, which according to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is “suspicious in nature.”
What the fire, which was contained to the hall’s kitchen, didn’t destroy was the family’s graciousness, the community’s generous support, and the kindness and strength of an army of people who stepped up to help the Larsons rise from the ashes and give Noah — who has overcome so much during his teen years — the grad party he deserved.
Ennen-Larson said she has already forgiven the person or persons involved in the alleged arson fire — and she is praying for them.
The mother of five said the family is so proud of Noah and wanted to plan a gathering to honor his accomplishments.
He graduated, “on time,” May 27 from the East Range Academy of Technology and Science, a local public charter school, despite recovering from an addiction to heroin and methamphetamine that began when he was about 16.
“We had almost lost him a few times” to the drug addiction, said his mom. At age 17, Noah entered the Hazelden Betty Ford Addiction Treatment facility in Center City, Minn.
Noah, who will be 19 in August, had attended schools in Hibbing and Mountain Iron, before completing his schooling at ERATS.
Friday morning, June 11, family members began decorating Nichols Town Hall for Saturday’s party. They set up tables and displays of memorabilia going back to Noah’s preschool days — photo boards, art he’d created in elementary and high school, a Mother’s Day card, grade school writings, and many other irreplaceable items.
They decorated gourmet cupcakes Ennen-Larson’s mother had baked, set up a candy
table, and put up balloons and other decor.
Around 8 p.m., the work was complete. Family decided to “hide” a card box, which already contained cards with cash and checks, in a cooler placed in the hall’s kitchen, then locked up for the night and headed to their nearby home.
At about 9:30 p.m., Ennen-Larson was driving another son to his friend’s house, when they noticed “smoke and chaos” at the town hall and pulled into the parking lot. Fire crews were already on the scene, and Ennen-Larson was not allowed inside the building.
According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, firefighters from Mountain Iron, Virginia, Fayal, Kinney-Great Scott, and Pike-Sandy-Britt were dispatched to the fire, which was reported about 9:20 p.m.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the hall’s kitchen, according to the Mountain Iron Fire Department, and no injuries were reported.
Ennen-Larson remained on the scene until about midnight, surrounded by friends who had come to offer support.
At 2:30 a.m., unable to sleep, Ennen-Larson said she drove back to the hall and talked with the state fire warden, who was on site and let her inside the building.
The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. But Ennen-Larson said it appeared, and a fire official “confirmed,” that the cooler containing the cards was no longer in the building. The charred remains of cards and checks were on the stovetop in the hall’s kitchen, where it is suspected the fire started. No remnants of cash, however, were found on the stove, and Ennen-Larson said she believes all the cash was stolen.
Much of Noah’s memorabilia was unsalvageable, melted or water-damaged. What could be retrieved was essentially ruined, covered in soot, said his mom. Tables were overturned, Noah’s graduation cap, tassel, sash and diploma were damaged, and everything was a mess.
But “while I was hurting,” an assemblage of friends and community members began working behind the scenes to plan a last-minute graduation party for Noah.
Many were women from Ennen-Larson’s church in Virginia, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They began baking and cooking up a storm, making dozens of cupcakes, salads, fruit and veggie trays, sloppy joe’s; gathering balloons and decorations, and getting the church and gym prepared for Noah's new graduation party.
When Ennen-Larson arrived at the church Saturday, “all I could do was cry,” she said.
There was enough food to “feed an army — what a blessing,” she wrote on a Facebook post.
When Noah walked in, he immediately broke out in a huge smile. In fact, “I don’t think I’ve seen him smile more than he did that day,” said his mom. He was overwhelmed by “the love shown to him.”
Ennen-Larson said her son stated he would not let what happened with the fire get him down. “He’s come too far. He will rise from these ashes. He knows there are kids who want to knock him back down, and he will not let that happen.”
Noah plans to attend college, and aspires to become a diesel mechanic, she noted.
His diploma and graduation attire is being replaced by the school. It may not be what he wore on graduation day, but it’s something he can hold onto, Ennen-Larson said.
She is also choosing to rise up and concentrate on positivity, rather than let negatively prevail.
“The take-away is that we can all be kind; it doesn't matter who we are. We don’t have to focus on the evil.”
And by that, Ennen-Larson means in everyday life, too. “Even if it’s walking through the store and smiling at someone. It doesn’t have to be money-related.”
To anyone involved in the suspected arson, “I want them to know I’ve forgiven them,” she added. “I pray they find it in their heart to come forward and get the help they need or get back on the straight-and-narrow.”
Ennen-Larson said she will help in any way she can.
“I will forever be grateful to my amazing friends and family for making Noah’s day as special as he is,” she said on a public Facebook post. “Love should be our walk and our talk. I was blessed to witness this by so many wonderful people. There is so much evil in this world and today it was defeated by good, amazing people.”
Ennen-Larson said the community has been reaching out, inquiring about sending cards to Noah. They can be mailed to: 5619 Falcon Ave., Mountain Iron, MN 55768.
