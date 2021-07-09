EVELETH — K9 Bear and his handler, Eveleth Police Sgt. Brandon Elias, spent a portion of Thursday morning working a special part of their job — community outreach.
Elias demonstrated his K9 partner’s prowess at apprehension — “catching the bad guy running away” — and other skills during a program at the Eveleth Public Library.
A group of children and their parents watched as Bear latched onto Elias’ bite sleeve. The 72-pound German Shepherd clamped on tight as he swung through the air until the sergeant gave the command to let go.
Bear, who is also trained in narcotics detection, additionally showed off his skills for tracking.
A bad guy might throw objects while running off, and Bear helps by tracking those things down to collect as evidence, Elias explained to the kids. He had a few of the children place small objects on the lawn, and Bear quickly found them, alerting Elias by sitting down behind them on the grass.
Elias has been training with 6-year-old Bear for four years. The German Shepherd was born in the Czech Republic, where canines are bred to be working dogs.
In fact, Bear would rather work than get pets or snuggle on a lap, Elias said.
To become a police dog — and for the pair to be certified — Bear underwent 16 weeks of training with Elias. But the training never ends.
Elias works with Bear “three of four times a shift … to build up stamina.” And when shifts end, “I work with him all the time on off time.” Elias said he wants Bear to be the very best K9 officer he can be.
It takes a lot of dedication and funding to support a K9, the sergeant noted. Bear is among four other K9s in the region — one each with the Virginia and Hibbing police departments and two with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office’s unit.
During Thursday’s presentation, Bear also sported his brand-new safety vest, donated by a nonprofit called Spike’s K9 Fund. The specialty vest “was cut just for him.”
Elias also educated the group about how a K9 squad differs from other vehicles. It contains heat sensors to assure the dogs’ safety. If the air conditioning were to stop working, for instance, Elias would be notified via an alarm or pager. A fan would automatically turn on in the squad and windows would open to let in air.
Elias also talked of his great bond with Bear, and how his partner keeps him from ever becoming bored. “I wouldn’t know what to do without a dog in the squad.”
Of course, this was a library event, so a little reading also took place.
Elias read the kids the children’s book, “Police: Hurrying! Helping! Saving!” It explains to youngsters the various jobs of a police officer, including perhaps lesser known aspects of police work, such as assisting fire departments and leading processions.
“On the Fourth of July, you might have seen our squad leading the parade,” Elias said.
Police officers do many things, he shared with the children. Including — spending mornings doing community outreach.
