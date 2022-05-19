SILICA — There was a long line of people waiting out the door of the Silica Community Center earlier this month as the smell of breakfast and the sound of laughter and conversation filled the room.
In the kitchen was more laughter from the heart of the operation — the volunteers who have been keeping the monthly community breakfast going for decades.
It’s a good feeling to see all the people come to breakfast, noted Judy Whitlock who has been volunteering for 10 years at the breakfast, before going to pick up empty dishes. “This is a fun group, and you meet a lot of nice people.”
Once a month for more than 40 years, Bob and Marie Westlund have been among the volunteers who make this breakfast happen for the community.
Bob was one of the smiling faces in the kitchen that Sunday serving the community breakfast. He was taking eggs to order for the people who were waiting for their pancakes, sausages, and eggs. He estimates that he has served 100,000 eggs over his tenure.
“It’s a great community event,” he said, before asking how the next person in line wanted her eggs.
Currie Lantz, who was flipping pancakes to perfection, said it is great to see everyone coming to visit and see each other. Lantz, who is referred to as the senior pancake flipper, enjoys volunteering with the rest of the crew.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a great group.”
Ron Erickson who has been volunteering for 17 years said it means a lot to be a part of the group and to serve the community.
“It’s a good community event,” said Erickson. "I enjoy serving the public.”
Attendees to the event were sharing conversation, stories, and laughter.
“It seems like people are tired of being indoors due to the winter and the pandemic,” said Mike Maleska as he looked out at the full crowd enjoying their breakfast. “This is a good breakfast.”
Maleska estimates that he has been volunteering 20 years, before joking that he is “one of the young volunteers.”
Volunteer Tom Olin said that the community comes together to support each other including keeping the road plowed in the winter. He also enjoys volunteering with this group who have become lifelong friends.
John Hagberg said the breakfast serves as a fundraiser for the Silica Athletic Club and funds raised are used for scholarships for children who live in the area and are related to the volunteers. The remainder of the funds go to the fire department.
Hagberg, who has been volunteering for more than 25 years, said it's something to do for the community. He said there are Sundays when they have had more than 300 people attend the breakfast.
“We get good crowds,” said Hagberg. “It’s not that expensive and the food is good.”
He said it would be great to get a few more younger people to volunteer and continue this tradition.
Sue Gangl joked that she is there to keep the other volunteers in line, before adding that it is a fun bunch.
The group joked with each other while sharing camaraderie and conversation.
It's great to be a part of this wonderful group, she said. This was a sentiment shared by volunteers and attendees.
All are welcome for the breakfast that is from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Sunday of the month at the Silica Community Center, located 12 miles south of Walmart down Highway 73.
