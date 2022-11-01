Servicemen’s burgers, wings Tuesday

VIRGINIA—Hamburgers, cheeseburgers and chicken wings will be available 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Servicemen’s Club. Call 741-5332 to reserve. Eat in or take out. Burgers $7, burger basket $9, fries $2.50, wing basket $9, wings $1.25 each.

