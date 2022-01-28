VIRGINIA – Many local and county agencies came together Wednesday night to evacuate and help about 150 residents at the Columbia and Rouchleau apartment buildings after the heating system failed earlier in the day.
The residents were transported by Arrowhead Transit buses to the Iron Trail Motors Event Center and later sent home with relatives or transported to local hotels.
Despite efforts to get the system up and running on Thursday, those residents will have to spend another night away from their apartments because the heat is still not consistent, Mayor Larry Cuffe said Thursday evening.
Cuffe was proud of how everyone chipped in to keep the residents warm and safe Wednesday night.
“It was a team effort and it worked very well,’’ the mayor said in a telephone interview.
Cuffe said the problems at the apartments began earlier Wednesday when a water seal on the hot water heat delivery system had a catastrophic failure and sprayed water everywhere. The water sprayed on the boiler’s electrical system and “fried it out,’’ he added.
The mayor was hopeful the heating system would be back up and running on Thursday. However, Thursday night he said the residents would have to stay with relatives or at local hotels for another night because the heating system is still not consistent enough for all residents even though it was repaired and worked on all day Thursday.
“The boilers seem to be working,’’ the mayor said, but the lines still need to be bled and those working on the system need to make sure it’s going to be operating and won’t fail again.
Displaced residents were notified about the delay, according to Cuffe, who added meals were provided on Thursday (including lunches from Salvation Army). The cost of the additional night’s stay in a hotel will be paid by the Virginia Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Cuffe hopes the system is up and running Friday. “I can’t tell you for sure,’’ though.
—
On Wednesday, heating crews worked on the boiler for a long time but heat was being lost to the apartments and officials felt something had to be done, Cuffe said.
By 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the ITMEC was opened up as an evacuation center as the city’s emergency plan was activated. Virginia Fire/Rescue, city employees, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, SLC Public Health, Red Cross, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Eveleth and Virginia area hotels, SLC Emergency Management, and the Mesabi Humane Society all teamed up to make things go as smoothly as possible for the residents, as well as their pets.
Cuffe said all the residents were registered at the ITMEC before they went with their relatives or to local hotels. For those that needed a place to stay, one night of lodging was paid for by St. Louis County through its emergency operations center, he added.
ITMEC and Virginia city staff chipped in, as well, to keep the displaced residents comfortable upstairs at the facility or in two of the big party rooms. Water and snacks were donated and the ITMEC brought in extra workers to open concession stands so everyone had a chance to eat, according to the mayor. The Arrowhead Transit buses transported the residents to hotels one group at a time and continued to do that until the job was done, he added.
“It shows what mutual aid can do with one another.’’
The St. Louis County Rescue Squad gave a shout out to everyone involved, according to their Facebook page. That included “a special shoutout to two vital contributors to our success: Mary at the Mesabi Humane Society, who donated pet food and kitty litter for displaced fur buddies, and Ken and Kyle at ITMEC, whose team made vital logistics appear instantly as if by magic (including tasty concessions). We needed it. … they made it happen, all while a hockey game and two practices were occurring on the other side of the wall.’’
Cuffe stated the AEOA buses will remain on call for transporting residents back to the apartments when the system is fully repaired and the heat is back on.
Regarding the repair of the heating boiler and the water seal, Cuffe said the parts were found in Duluth and installed Thursday.
Overall, the situation was “very stressful for many’’ of the residents, the mayor said, but with “all hands on deck’’ the city’s emergency response system “really worked well.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.