A meatloaf dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Citizen Center in Buhl. Menu includes meatloaf, baked potato, salad, vegetable, rolls and dessert.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Split the pot tickets will be sold. Take-out are available.

