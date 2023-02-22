Pasta feed to benefit CHS Boys and Girls Hoops Club
CHISHOLM—There will be a pasta feed fundraiser to benefit the Chisholm Boys and Girls Hoops Club, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Pasta feed to benefit CHS Boys and Girls Hoops Club
CHISHOLM—There will be a pasta feed fundraiser to benefit the Chisholm Boys and Girls Hoops Club, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Meal consists of penne pasta with sugo (red) sauce and meatballs with bread and coleslaw for $12.
Eat-in or carry-out available.
Advanced tickets can be purchased at Valentini’s, Tom & Jerry’s, Jim’s Sports Club and Keyboard Liquor.
Amazing Grace Ash Wednesday service
CHISHOLM—Faith Lutheran Church is hosting an Amazing Grace Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Dessert will be served with a Free will offering that will be given to the Buddy Backpack program through NEMN United Way.
Alzheimer’s support group to meet
HIBBING—The Alzheimer’s Association support group will meet at Tuesday, February 28th, 2023. Our special guest speaker will be Hannah Forti of Prebich Law Office presenting on Elder Law topics such as: power of attorney, health care directives and guardianships. These meetings are held on every 4th Tuesday at Sammy’s Pizza, 106 East Howard Street, Hibbing, in the back meeting room. Meeting hours: 11:30am to 1pm. This memory loss support group provides free, educational support from co-members and facilitators about the challenges in being a family caregiver for loved ones who have dementia. Group participants are responsible for their lunch cost only. Co-facilitators are, Lynne Johnson and Mary Andrews. For more information, call Lynne at 218-244-2180 or Mary at 218-262-6177.
Online defensive driving course offered
If you have a computer, tablet or smart phone you can take the Zoom course from the comfort of your own home. For drivers age 55 and older that have already completed the beginner’s course and want to continue receiving the discount on their insurance. Classes fill up fast and class size is limited so early registration is recommended. Cost of the course is $14.00. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.