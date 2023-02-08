Puzzle exchange to be held
CHISHOLM — Chisholm Community Education is offering a puzzle swap.
Drop off your puzzle(s) Monday, Feb, 6 through Friday, Feb. 10, at the Chisholm High School Media Center between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Pick up your exchange puzzle (s) from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the CHS Media Center.
Puzzles must be in very good condition, with no missing pieces. For each puzzle brought in, you will be given a ticket to redeem at the exchange.
Puzzle tickets will match the following categories: Level 1-childrens; Level 2-200-750 pieces; Level 3: 750 pieces and up. Please match a majority of your exchanges with the the puzzles you've contributed.
All puzzles are "as is." Leftover puzzles are being donated to the Veterans Thrift Store in Hibbing.
Balkan pie social to be held
Balkan – Balkan Community Center will be hosting a Pie Social, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Come and enjoy a slice of pie, ice cream and coffee for only $5.00. Balkan Community Center is located at: 6061 Hwy 73, Chisholm. Come and enjoy the fellowship.
Chisholm Senior Citizen Center News
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm Senior Citizen Center is hosting a membership potluck lunch at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Join us for lunch with your paid up membership. The annual membership is $5.
Please call 254-7927 if you have any questions or would like more information.
Soup luncheon, bake sale and book sale
CHISHOLM—The Chisholm United Methodist Church is hosting an early spring soup luncheon and bake sale, and book sale between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.
A variety of homemade soups with sides will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a donation of $10. Takeouts are available.
The church is located at 307 Southwest First Ave. and is handicap accessible. Everyone is welcome.
