CHISHOLM — The Chisholm United Methodist Church will host its annual spring bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Displayed will be baked goods, crafts, and quilted table linens. A traditional sandwich loaf luncheon will be served for a $12 donation.
Chisholm United Methodist Church is located at 307 First Avenue Southwest. The building is handicap accessible.
Everyone is welcome.
Purse Bingo fundraiser set
HIBBING — The Range Area Walk to End Alzheimer's Planning Committee is conducting a designer purse Bingo fundraiser Sunday, March 26, at the Elks Lodge at the Androy in Hibbing. This event will take place on Sunday, March 26th at Elks Lodge at the Androy in Hibbing. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and Bingo starts at 3 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the Range Area Walk to End Alzheimer's.
For advance tickets contact: Danell at 218-208-8444; Lynne at 218-244-2180 or Liz at 218-969-2303.
Alzheimer's Association support group to meet
HIBBING — The Alzheimer's Association support group meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Sammy's Pizza, 106 East Howard St. in Hibbing. These meetings are held on every fourth Tuesday at Sammy's Pizza.
This memory loss support group provides free, educational support from co-members and facilitators about the challenges in being a family caregiver for loved ones who have dementia. Group participants are responsible for their lunch cost only. Co-facilitators are, Lynne Johnson and Mary Andrews. For more information, call Lynne at 218-244-2180 or Mary at 218-262-6177.
