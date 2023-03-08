Chisholm Caregiver Support Group to meet
CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Caregiver Support Group is scheduled to meet at noon Thursday, March 9, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
Buhl Knights of Columbus ham Bingo to be held
BUHL—The Buhl Knights of Columbus Council 5612 will hold its annual ham bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Buhl/KInney Senior Center, located at the corner of Frantz and Mercer in Buhl.
Thirty-three games will be played for hams at $1 per card for 10 games plus three door prizes and three cash coverall games. Proceeds fund the Knight of Columbus charities.
The senior center is handicap accessible.
Lenten services scheduled
CHISHOLM—Faith Lutheran Church, 302 Southwest First Ave. in Chisholm is hosting Lenten Services at 6 p.m. during the Wednesdays of Lent through March 29. Desserts will be served following the services with a free will offering which will go to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota Buddy Back-pack program. The theme this year is on the hymn- Amazing Grace. In honor of the 250th anniversary of the writing of “Amazing Grace,” this worship series for Lent by theologian Michael Hoy ties the words of the beloved song to our lives today as Christ’s disciples.
Balkan to hold pie social
BALKAN—Balkan Community Center is hosting a Pie Social from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. Come and enjoy a slice of pie, ice cream and coffee for only $5. Balkan Community Center is located at: 6061 Hwy 73, Chisholm. Come and enjoy the fellowship. Proceeds go to help support functions at the Balkan community center.
Karaoke and dance in Balkan
BALKAN—Balkan Community Center is hosting an event for adults with karaoke from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a dance from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, March 18.
It’s a BYOB event and food will be served. There is no admission charge.
