Community Calendar MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE Mar 29, 2023

Spring bazaar to be heldCHISHOLM—The Chisholm United Methodist Church will host its annual spring bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1.Displayed will be baked goods, crafts, and quilted table linens. A traditional sandwich loaf luncheon will be served for a $12 donation.Chisholm United Methodist Church is located at 307 First Avenue Southwest. The building is handicap accessible.

Chisholm/Balkan youth baseball and softball signups to be heldCHISHOLM—Registration for Chisholm/Balkan youth baseball and softball is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5, in the lobby of the Chisholm Curling Club.Ages are 5 and over for baseball and 10 and over for softball.Leagues and ages are subject to change due to enrollment and skill level.
