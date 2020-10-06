St. Louis County commissioners appear to be cautiously wading in the waters of the film and TV industry.
Riki McManus, the director of the Upper Midwest Film Office, approached the board on Tuesday in search of a $150,000 grant to strengthen efforts to attract producers to the region. She also joined the executive director of the Duluth-based Catalyst Content Festival and others in making a pitch for commissioners to greenlight a $1 million film incentive program in hopes of drawing in producers and creating new jobs.
She advertised the incentive program as filmmakers being able to reimburse as much as 25 percent of costs after their productions wrapped up. If approved,the program would become the first of its kind in the state. “That will put St. Louis County people to work,” said McManus, who appeared on the board’s teleconference call while sitting before a poster of “North Country,” a 2005 movie filmed in the area that explored a sexual harassment case in the Eveleth mines.
The seven commissioners expressed varying opinions on whether to take on the leadership role of approving the first incentive of its kind in Minnesota or to back off and wait for state legislators to first pass a tax credit for the film industry. At the end of the conversation, they offered the money to help McManus’ film office, but strayed away from committing to an incentive program. Instead, they tabled that decision for their next meeting scheduled for Oct. 13.
“Let the state take the lead,” Board Chair Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, said about the program. He added, “I’m a little perplexed with the fact that we would be leading.”
Commissioner Paul McDonald, of Ely, agreed with the position. “St. Louis County can be a very good complimentary player in this whole endeavor, but the driving force - the lead dog in this - has to be the state of Minnesota,” he said.
McManus joined Philip Gilpin, Jr., the executive director of the Catalyst Content Festival, in telling commissioners about Duluth author Brian Freeman and Norwegian writer Vidar Sundstol, whose books set in the region were being considered for film projects. They touted that HBO and Netflix were interested in making movies in the region.
In an effort to explain the importance of time, Gilpin said that “as a producer, it will take me six to 12 months to decide where I want to shoot, and where I want to spend my money, and who I will hire on a production.” He continued, “If the incentive isn’t passed until the state gets there in April or May, that likely means St. Louis County will miss out on jobs in the summer and will be put out to 2022.”
Commissioner Frank Jewell, of Duluth, opined that “the county sometimes can get things done that the state can’t.” He noted that regional politicians, such as State Rep. Dave Lislegard, of Aurora, have long been in favor of bringing films into the county and onto the Iron Range, where he reportedly was an extra in the aforementioned movie.
“I see this as important for us to be the leader,” echoed Commissioner Beth Olson, of Duluth. “If we want to bring the industry here we don’t only want to bring it to Minnesota. We want to bring it to St. Louis County,” She described how investing now would give the board the opportunity to make decisions on the state level. “I think we shouldn’t wait for the state and we need to be looking at this independently,” she said. “I think the state will follow us when they see our success.”
While the Duluth commissioners expressed support for taking the lead on the incentive program, their Iron Range based counterparts preferred to table the item given the upfront cost to the county.
Commissioner Brad Nelson, of Fayal Township, addressed Jewell’s statement, saying that he was “absolutely in support of us being a player, but until we know what the game is and how we can be a quality support player I’m concerned burdening our folks with having to come up with an incentive program.
“Obviously, we do not have $1 million,” he said, adding that the board should maintain funding in light of the economic toll of the coronavirus. “I believe that the worst is still ahead of us in terms of dealing with the effects of Covid...I’m not talking about the disease itself. I’m talking about the effects on the economy, on our community, and on our social fabric...We want to be a good supporting cast, those people in the background that make things happen.”
