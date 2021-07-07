Coming down

Demolition crews made short work of tearing down the back rink of the Miner's Memorial Building in Virginia Tuesday afternoon as the next phase of the Miners Event and Convention Center project got underway. The new arena and meeting center are scheduled to be open in September and the current Miner's Memorial Building is being removed as part of the project.
