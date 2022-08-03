Marking the end of an era for Virginia education. Demolition work began Tuesday morning on the Roosevelt School. The Roosevelt School was made obsolete following the merger of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School districts into Rock Ridge.
Plenty of curious observers and former students gathered across from the Roosevelt School in Virginia Tuesday to watch the 100 year old school building come down. Students will attend classes in new, modern buildings following the creation of the combined Rock Ridge School district.
Marking the end of an era for Virginia education. Demolition work began Tuesday morning on the Roosevelt School. The Roosevelt School was made obsolete following the merger of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School districts into Rock Ridge.
Mark Sauer
Plenty of curious observers and former students gathered across from the Roosevelt School in Virginia Tuesday to watch the 100 year old school building come down. Students will attend classes in new, modern buildings following the creation of the combined Rock Ridge School district.
Marking the end of an era for Virginia education. Demolition work began Tuesday morning on the Roosevelt School. The Roosevelt School was made obsolete following the merger of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert School districts into Rock Ridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.