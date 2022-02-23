CHISHOLM — An evening of comedy and live music is being planned while raising money for a non-profit organization that is dedicated to raising awareness to the challenges of transitioning from military service to civilian life, and providing resources for veterans and their families during what can be a challenging time.
Comedy Night is set for March 5 at the Army National Guard Armory in Chisholm. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Headlining the event is professional comedian Freddy Rubio of New York City with fellow comedian Rich Shultis, also from New York warming up the crowd as the opening act.
Live music by The Pour Boyz follows from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Catering with food specials from High on the Hog BBQ and drink specials will be available through the night. There is no cover charge or comedy ticket needed after 10:30 p.m. if you want to come out and enjoy the music. Comedy Night is open to 18 and up.
A number of raffles are also being planned for the event through the generosity of local sponsors to raise money and awareness of the Armadillo Project, a non-profit organization that is working to build a support network for young men and women in uniform, and provides resources and support to veterans and their families during times of reintegration into a civilian/veteran life.
Rick Cannata, of Hibbing (the race car driver, not the mayor), is organizing the Comedy Night event along with help from Star Boriin of Chisholm. They are working with Shelly Hanson, founder of the Armadillo Project. The Chisholm Lion’s Club is also helping out.
Cannata said there has been an outpouring of support from the local business community, with more than 30 sponsors signed up to help out. Since word has gotten out about the event, Cannata said he’s been approached by veterans who’ve thanked him for his efforts. Some of the veterans said they are impacted by post traumatic stress disorder, and find relief in comedy, he said.
An assortment of prizes have been donated to be raffled off with 100 percent of the raffle proceeds going toward the Armadillo Project, including a large Yeti brand cooler filled with a large selection of alcohol and a $50 Mike’s Pub gift card, a free airplane ride for two around the Iron Range, a 20 volt cordless drill and a $25 Mike’s gift card, a certificate for Pet Portraits by Pat, a salon and spa certificate, A-AC Delco 18 volt impact, a chunk knit blanket and a $25 Mike’s gift card. There will also be a split the pot drawing.
This marks Rubio’s third time performing on the Iron Range, following sold out performances in 2018 and 2019 at Mike’s Pub and then at Mike’s Pub Event Center. A fire at Mike’s Pub Event Center, followed by restrictions in place to prevent COVID delayed his return.
Rubio said he’s looking forward to returning to the Iron Range on March 5, and is prepared for
Rubio said the audience on the Iron Range is what makes the show.
“I always look forward to coming up there, because the people are so excited to see the show, and that’s what makes a successful show when the crowd is coming out to laugh and be entertained, there’s no substitute to that. I’m very grateful.”
Rubio was born on the lower east side of Manhattan in New York City and then moved to Brooklyn, where he developed the basis for his comedy material and the humor and hilarity of growing up Italian and in Brooklyn, according to his bio.
About 15 years ago Rubio started doing stand up comedy, and for the past five years he’s been headlining shows across the country, and has also performed on cable TV channels and on radio shows in his home state of New York.
Rubio and Shelton have performed together numerous times before.
“I’m comfortable working with him — he’s a great comic, and is the kind of guy who can perform in front of anyone,” Rubio said. “If anything ever goes wrong, he can just bend and go with the punches — mic goes out, whatever happens — this guy is so safe to switch in.”
“The crowd can expect my brand of humor,” Rubio said. “ I go out to entertain and to express my point of view — the bottom line is always to entertain, but there’s always the comic personality.
A great show, a mix of current events, old school values, overall nostalgia and good times cover all the bases.”
Rubio is also doing his part to promote the Iron Range. On his cooking show, “Get The Food Outta Here,” that appears on the social media platform Facebook, he recently cooked up a porketta from the Hibbing-based Fraboni’s.
“Fred’s cooking show crashed their website down 10 minutes after the show was over,” Canatta said.
“I’m getting messages — people are sending me pictures of the porketta that they got and made, New York, Philly, big Italian areas, it’s the best they’ve ever had,” Rubio said.
During the interview about his upcoming show, Rubio also cracked a few jokes, including one aimed at the square pizza slices commonly found on the Iron Range.
“They take pizza and cut it into postage stamps,” he said.
Rubio recently wrote a screenplay, and he and Cannata are kicking around doing some sort of a film project on the Iron Range.
---
Hanson founded the Armadillo Project in 2017, following the tragic loss of her son, Travis, a 2013 Hibbing graduate and a Marine Corps veteran.
On the organization’s website, Hanson shares the struggle she and her son faced while seeking help after he returned from active duty.
“His return home after his marine Corp service proved to be difficult,” Hanson said in a quote she provided from the organization’s website. “He and I sought help. We both found the stigma of suicide to be a barrier for assistance. We learned people felt they were able to judge if a person “was really thinking of ending their life.”
Hanson said the Armadillo Project was created to be the resource she would have wanted when she and her son were trying to find answers and support.
“During the time Travis was home after his honorable discharge, we talked often,” Hanson said. “In the last two weeks of his life I talked with him daily. I would ask how things were going and he would reply, “I am Here”. Although I did know what we were dealing with, I did not understand the true impact those words meant.
Military suicide risk (22 a day) significantly increases after leaving the military, according to information found on the Armadillo Project website, and is something Hanson and others are working together through the Armadillo Project to change.
“Our slogan, Make Here Matter,” is a direct result of Travis’s words as he tried to find a way out of his depression.” she said.
Make Here Matter, now is the umbrella of activities to create opportunities for people to spend time together, to support our veterans, to be part of trying something new and make here matter.
Tickets for the Comedy Night event, and more information on the Armadillo Project along with a list of agencies available to help veterans is available on the organization’s website at https://www.armadilloproject.com. Tickets are also available locally at Dynamic Garage Door, The Bottle Shop, Mike’s Pub, Freebs Fitness & Tanning in Hibbing, and Keyboard Liquor, Sidelines Bar, and Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm. Tickets will also be sold at the door, provided the event is not sold out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.