Happy Birthday to Hibbing! The town of Hibbing was incorporated on August 15, 1893. That’s 129 years ago when it was known as the “Village” of Hibbing. What began as a small settlement of tents and shacks was about to grow into a beautiful well-designed community.

Just 25 years later, having gained fame for its “Great White Way” of a main street brilliantly lit by so many electric streetlights, and the splendor of a Carnegie library, this was a town on the move – literally. Beginning at the end of World War I in 1918, houses, businesses, even a few hotels would be moved a couple of miles south. The ground might be taken for the rich ore, but the town wasn’t going to dry up and blow away. Hibbing just grew older, bigger, and more beautiful.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments