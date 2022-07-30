Happy Birthday to Hibbing! The town of Hibbing was incorporated on August 15, 1893. That’s 129 years ago when it was known as the “Village” of Hibbing. What began as a small settlement of tents and shacks was about to grow into a beautiful well-designed community.
Just 25 years later, having gained fame for its “Great White Way” of a main street brilliantly lit by so many electric streetlights, and the splendor of a Carnegie library, this was a town on the move – literally. Beginning at the end of World War I in 1918, houses, businesses, even a few hotels would be moved a couple of miles south. The ground might be taken for the rich ore, but the town wasn’t going to dry up and blow away. Hibbing just grew older, bigger, and more beautiful.
In 2003, the Hibbing Historical Society, under its Board of Governors then headed by Terry Moore, organized a special way to honor individuals who “through their civic or professional efforts, brought increased recognition to or increased the quality of life in the community of Hibbing.” Thus was born the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement.
Individuals may be inducted into the Hall during their lifetimes or posthumously. To be considered for this honor, the person must have been a resident of Hibbing at some point in his or her life. They are inducted each summer at Hibbing’s birthday celebration. Only members of the Hibbing Historical Society may nominate people for this honor.
Since its inception, 49 individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Service and Achievement. Two more people will join this illustrious group this summer. Please read about the two newest honorees elsewhere on this page.
Plaques with each inductee’s photo and a brief synopsis of their service and achievements are on permanent display in the Hibbing Historical Society Museum, located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building. The Museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free.
So come celebrate this birthday. On Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, on the front lawn of City Hall, the Hibbing City Band will begin playing at 6:30 p.m. Cake and punch will be served. At 7 p.m., a short program will honor the two latest new inductees and those already inducted into the Hibbing Hall of Service and Achievement.
In case of rain, the birthday celebration will move to the Memorial Building dining hall.
Happy Birthday, Hibbing! “May you stay Forever Young.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.