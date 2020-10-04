COLD GAME

Treston Day plays with a slinky while bundled up under a knit hat and a warm blanket while watching Friday afternoon’s soccer game between Hibbing and Grand Rapids with his family. Temperatures hovered in the upper 30’s during the game.

 Mark Sauer

