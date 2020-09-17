ZOOM — Court proceedings in the cold case killing of Nancy Daugherty will continue in late October as evidence continues to circulate from prosecutors to the defense team.
At a hearing Thursday, held over the virtual conferencing platform Zoom, the case against Michael Allan Carbo Jr. returned to Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing. Judge Mark M. Starr pushed the next hearing out to Oct. 29 as the defense team awaits more discovery in the case.
Public defender John Douglas Schmid said he received the first batch of evidence this week and is expecting “another large chunk” in the coming week or two. He said the six-week timeline should allow him to sort through it.
Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Christopher Florey represented the prosecution and said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension delivered a CD last week and he said more will be forthcoming from the Chisholm Police Department.
It was about seven weeks ago when the Chisholm Police Department and BCA publicly identified Carbo — who was 18 years old at the time of the crime — as the man they arrested and would charge the following day with the gruesome murder of Daugherty, a 38-year-old single mother, more than three decades earlier.
According to court records, Daugherty had worked as an aide at Heritage Manor Nursing Home and local ambulance service volunteer medical technician when she was last seen by a friend at 1 a.m. on July 16, 1986. The two discussed Daugherty’s plans to move down to the Twin Cities the following day to begin attending paramedic school.
But then her body — nude and revealing evidence of her being beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled — was discovered at 3 p.m. the same day in the bedroom of her home by Chisholm police officers. There were signs of a struggle both outside and inside the home and witnesses later reported hearing a woman scream in the early morning hours.
The case remained stalled until last year when the Chisholm police approached the BCA with the idea to provide a sample of the DNA evidence to Parabon, a Virginia-based company analyzing public genealogy databases including enforcement programs to generate leads in cases. The BCA lab coordinated with the company in January to provide a DNA sample and Parabon last month identified Carbo as a potential suspect in the case.
BCA agents and Chisholm investigators began surveillance of Carbo and surreptitiously collected DNA evidence that they sent to state labs for analysis before the BCA lab in St. Paul reported a match to the bodily fluids found on Daugherty. A few days later, agents took Carbo’s DNA sample with his consent and the lab reported that it was indeed a match.
In Carbo’s previous hearing in late August, Starr denied a conditional release request, saying: “The community would be fearful if Mr. Carbo was released on some type of probation supervision. They’d be justified in being fearful … even if it was 34 years ago.”
