AURORA — From an early age, it was clear wild animals were going to be a part of Arvin Zilmer’s life.
Zilmer, now 84 and living in Aurora, was catching wild birds, ducks, rabbits and squirrels as a young boy growing up in Belgrade, Minn., which is about 45 miles west of St. Cloud.
“I put them in a cage and fed them. That’s what really started me’’ toward a lifelong hobby of game farming, he said.
Zilmer, who started Zilmer’s Game Farm with his wife Helen 55 years ago, recently decided to get out of the hobby after a lifetime of enjoyment and doing what he loved.
Does he miss seeing and taking care of his animals?
“I miss it every day. I want to go out. I knew it was time to quit and somebody up there told me it was time to quit,’’ he said pointing to a bobcat pelt hanging on the wall.
“That bobcat hanging right there made me decide to get out of it.’’
About one year ago, the bobcat paid a visit to the game farm and did plenty of damage before he left.
“It was during a storm and I didn’t feel good so I didn’t go out every day. In three nights he killed $11,000 worth of birds,’’ Zilmer said. “He killed all my breeders.’’ ... He killed them and piled them up. He ate (only) one duck.’’
Age and different health problems were also a factor in his game farm retirement. He said that included bypass surgery, a new heart valve and a pacemaker.
•••
Arvin and Helen moved to Aurora in 1957 and bought the property on the edge of Aurora, where the game farm would be located.
The game farm quickly began to take shape, in a somewhat unusual fashion.
Zilmer, worked on the railroad at Erie Mining Co. for 38 ½ years, also spent time tilling gardens for area residents after moving to town. One such resident also had ring-necked pheasants and gave Zilmer a dozen eggs for tilling his garden.
“So that’s what really started me up here.’’
That opened the floodgates for Zilmer and the number and breeds of animals he would eventually raise at the game farm.
“I got up to 95 different breeds of birds here,’’ he said.
The list included: Wild turkeys, ducks (45 breeds), pheasants (25 breeds), black swans, white swans, geese (including some imported from Denmark), grouse (five breeds) and more. He raised arctic foxes for a time also. Five ponds were available for the birds.
In addition, Zilmer eventually built a barn, which was later home to a horse, pigs, goats, cattle and an indoor pond.
What bird was Zilmer’s favorite?
“My favorite pheasant was the Impeyan pheasant. It looks somewhat like a peacock’’ and is brightly-colored with a distinctive tassel on its head.
Those pheasants and all of his animals attracted neighborhood children and students from nearby schools often took field trips to the farm.
“There were 56 kids here at one time.’’
Zilmer would allow 10 students at a time into his living room, where an incubator was located.
“Some of the birds were pecking out of the eggs. When the kids saw that, their eyes got so big’’ because none of them had ever seen that before.
Show and tell with the animals was always a highlight for both Zilmer and the children.
“The kids really liked it here. They had a lot to look at. I had kids here every day.’’
Area residents are already missing the game farm and being able to visit, according one of his two daughters Renee Shuck.
“We’re out in the community more,’’ she said. “A lot of our friends and people have asked why my dad has stopped raising birds. They’re sad about it because the schools used to come here and look at the birds,’’ she said as her eyes began to well up.
Zilmer hasn’t gotten out of the hobby completely.
“He’s actually helping mentor other people,’’ Shuck said. “I have a good friend that he’s given many birds to,’’ plus an incubator to help them out. “He was always good at wanting to give advice and mentor young people on how to raise the birds.’’
•••
Looking back on her own time growing up around the birds and animals, Shuck said, “We had a lot of fun, a lot of fun. Always outside playing and learning to butcher. And when he would go on hunting trips I would do the chores.’’
Shuck and her husband Chris have two daughters, who also had the opportunity to experience the game farm — just like their mother.
“Our kids were the closest ones here so they got to learn the whole routine as I did. It was very good for them too,’’ Renee Shuck said. “They spent most of their time here, out feeding the birds.’’
“It was a great time. It is sad,’’ she added.
•••
Zilmer had many unique experiences with his animals over the years.
One was importing five geese from Denmark for $450 a pair, while also raising an arctic fox at the same time.
“I had a female and she had 12 pups. She raised 11.’’
However, the mother fox got out one day and climbed over a 4-foot-tall fence to get at the $10 ducks. Ironically, she didn’t bother them, but climbed another fence to get to and kill the imported geese. Despite that, Arvin and Helen were able to save one of the geese that had some of its skin ripped from the head down.
“I brought it in and I sewed it up and it lived,’’ he said.
Zilmer later pointed to what used to be a thriving tree outside his living room windows, which reminded him of an incident with his black swans.
One of the black swans got out one time, he stated, and chased his wife up that tree. “He was meaner than heck.’’
He got a scare just two months when he went outside to feed his Impeyans. “I opened the building door and there’s a big bear inside looking right at me. They come for feed and birds, but he backed out of there and took off.’’
His work with birds also landed him a connection to Cabela’s, which was just getting started at the time.
“I sold a lot of birds to taxidermists from all over the country,’’ Zilmer said, and a lot of his birds are in the storms now. A guy from Idaho mounted all the birds for Cabela’s “and he would get them from me.’
•••
With everything that happened in 55 years, what is the No. 1 thing he’ll miss about it?
“Raising birds, hatching them. It was always fun. I’d have so many different geese sitting on eggs. Sometimes 30 at one time.’’
Zilmer also love to sit by the pond with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I enjoyed it when kids came here, probably more than the kids enjoyed it.’’
