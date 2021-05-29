Cleveland-Cliffs filed a federal lawsuit Friday against Essar Global and its co-founder Ravi Ruia, claiming a letter penned by Ruia and published as a full page advertisement in the Star Tribune amounted to libelous statements about Cliffs.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota and continued a bitter feud between Cliffs and Essar dating back years and centered on their dueling interests in controlling the former Butler Taconite iron ore body in Nashwauk.
That interest, Cliffs claimed in the lawsuit, was purposely and falsely misrepresented by Ruia and Essar in a May 26 letter that was published in the Star Tribune. The Cleveland-based company took specific umbridge with a portion of the letter that read, in part, that “no other mining company in Minnesota invested or attempted to revive the mine.”
Attempts by Cliffs to gain a foothold in Nashwauk have amplified its feud with Ruia and others within Mesabi Metallics, the Essar-owned company that recently lost state mineral leases in Nashwauk due to its failure to complete the project.
In the lawsuit, Cliffs noted that it spent more than $50 million acquiring land, sought permits to the site, protected its ownership interest in properties and continued to express interest in developing the site beyond the 3,700 acres of land it already controls.
The letter from Ruia and Esssar published on the same day the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officially terminated state-owned mineral leases for Mesabi Metallics in Nashwauk and said it would weigh the next steps for the ore, which is expected to include Cliffs or the newfound interest of U.S. Steel to develop the site.
The Essar letter didn’t specifically name any other companies, but Cliffs said in the lawsuit filing that because of its long-reported history of interest in the project, the company’s name is implied.
Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves for several years has sought the land and leases to provide ore for Hibbing Taconite and to build a hot-briquetted iron facility. U.S. Steel recently made its interest known publicly for the first time, eyeing its direct-reduced iron portfolio.
“At a time when employees, unions, contractors and other constituents might weigh in on the path forward for the site, [Essar and Ruia] statements were calculated to mislead constituents in Minnesota into believing that Cleveland-Cliffs is not interested or viable,” the lawsuit stated.
Cliffs continued to call the claim an “outright lie” that was published with the media for distribution across the state and was designed to “damage and reflect negatively” on the company’s reputation.
They are seeking a jury trial and a minimum of $75,000 and other monetary damages, while also asking the court to stop Ruia and Essar from making similar statements.
