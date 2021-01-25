Cleveland-Cliffs announced its preliminary fourth quarter 2020 results Monday, showing a large revenue increase from the previous year on the heels of its purchase of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA.
Initial results show a consolidated revenue of $2.2 to $2.3 billion during the quarter, an increase of about $320 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Steel sales during the quarter were 1.9 million net tons, according to Cliffs. Full results from the final quarter will be announced before the U.S. markets open Feb. 25.
“Our fourth quarter strong results are just a sample of what we should be able to accomplish in 2021, when the contributions of the recent acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA and the sales of HBI to third-party customers will be fully reflected in the numbers,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, in a statement. “With the backdrop of a resilient steel pricing environment and the growing number of steel companies competing for an increasingly scarce scrap supply in 2021 and beyond, Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to benefit from our differentiated business model with self-sufficiency in pellets and HBI.”
Cliffs completed its purchase of AK Steel in March 2020 and ArcelorMittal on Dec. 9, the latter now represented as Cleveland-Cliffs Steel. The fourth quarter results announced Monday include the performance of Cliffs Steel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31.
The company also said Monday that it expects its hot-briquetted iron facility in Toledo, Ohio to reach its full production rate in the second quarter of 2021. The plant started operations in November 2020 and HBI production followed in December, with shipping to third-party customers expected in the first quarter of this year.
“We ended 2020 on a particularly high note,” Goncalves said. “With the completion of our second transformational acquisition creating the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America and the start-up of the most modern and environmentally friendly Direct Reduction plant in the world, Cliffs enters 2021 with the right size, the right product mix, and the right customer mix for the business environment in which we operate.”
