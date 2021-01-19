Cleveland-Cliffs announced Tuesday that it donated $1 million to address food insecurity in 35 communities across North America including some in Minnesota through the Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation.
The cash contributions are expected to be immediately available, the company said in a press release, and the funds will contribute more than 10 million meals.
“We sadly recognize that, throughout the United States and Canada, millions of households are experiencing food insecurity amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs, in a statement. “As a direct consequence, local food banks are being challenged to respond to the needs of a growing number of their fellow citizens. As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks. We are helping our neighbors facing hunger, and we encourage other employers to step up and tackle the issue of hunger by also supporting local food banks.”
The company is collaborating with 44 food distribution organizations in over 35 communities across the United States — in Ohio, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia — as well as in the Province of Ontario, in Canada.
Locally Cliffs owns and operates United Taconite, Northshore Mining, Minorca Mine and is the majority owner of Hibbing Taconite.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.