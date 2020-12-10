Cleveland-Cliffs said Wednesday that it completed its acquisition of “substantially all” of ArcelorMittal USA and its subsidiaries, making Cliffs the largest flat-rolled steel producers in North America.
The Cleveland-based company announced the $1.4 billion blockbuster deal in late September, months after it completed a purchase of AK Steel to fully integrate Cliffs as a pellet producer and steelmaker.
As part of this latest deal, Cliffs also became the sole owner of I/N Tek and I/N Kote, acquiring remaining interests controlled by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corporation, a cost of about $183 million.
“The assets we have acquired will be combined with our existing footprint, including AK Steel, Precision Partners, AK Tube, several mining and pelletizing facilities, our Research & Development Center, and the most modern Direct Reduction plant in the world, which we have just started to operate in Toledo, OH,” Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO of Cliffs sad in a statement. “Our new footprint expands our technological capability and enhances our operational flexibility, elevating Cleveland-Cliffs to a prominent role as a major player in supporting American manufacturing, American future investments in infrastructure, and the prosperity of the American people through good paying middle-class jobs.”
Locally the acquisition puts Cliffs in control of two more iron ore mines in the region — 85.3 percent of Hibbing Taconite and full ownership of Minora Mine in Virginia — along with its mines United Taconite and Northshore.
Cliffs will face a long-term question in keeping Hibbing Taconite operational as the mine is projected to run out of mineable land by 2024. It owns acreage at the nearby Nashwauk site but transporting ore to HibTac for processing could be expensive. There’s also a possible deal with the mine’s minority owner, U.S. Steel, to exchange property at neighboring Keetac that would extend HibTac’s lifespan.
Goncalves recently told the Executive Council that he would pay off $25 million owed by Mesabi Metallics, the company struggling to launch the Nashwauk site, and build Cliffs’ second hot-briquetted iron facility in Minnesota. The company started production at its Toledo, Ohio plant after Thanksgiving.
The Executive Council last week rebuffed that offer and granted Mesabi Metallics an extension, prompting Goncalves to warn of HibTac’s imminent closure. Idling or closing Hibbing Taconite would be a big blow for the region. Its current operation supports more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across the Range.
This most recent purchase shores up the pellet supply line for the Range mines at the combined company of Cliffs and Arcelor, which have long partnered on contracts, by further integrating the local industry and giving Cliffs the chance to feed electric arc furnaces (EAF) previously employed in the AK Steel and Arcelor fleet. Those EAFs will allow Cliffs to expand its hot-briquetted iron (HBI) footprint, long considered the premier future market of the steelmaking process.
“We recognize our leadership role both domestically and globally as a major steel company, and pledge to operate our business in a disciplined, environmentally responsible, and socially conscious manner,” Goncalves said in Wednesday’s statement. “The potential of operating this set of assets under one roof is immense, and will be carried out to the benefit of our employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate.”
