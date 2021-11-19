Iron ore and steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., has closed out a deal to acquire a major domestic scrap producer.
Cleveland-Cliffs on Wednesday announced it has completed the acquisition of Detroit-based Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT).
FPT is a leading prime ferrous scrap producer.
Under the deal, Cleveland-Cliffs expects to grow its prime scrap presence through existing relationships with industrial steel customers, according to a company news release.
“The way the scrap business historically worked has now changed for good,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said. “With our closing of the FPT acquisition today, we are now immediately focused on amplifying the value of what we believe is the next precious metal. To drive this, we have already begun the dialogue with our steel customers with a focus on increasing our scrap off take from them under a real closed-loop proposition. We are starting from a position of strength with the existing business FPT has in place, and are excited to expand upon this core using the FPT scalable footprint.”
FPT currently processes about three million tons of scrap per year.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets and the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.
Iron ore pellets produced at Cleveland-Cliffs taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota are the raw material used to feed blast furnaces.
Cleveland-Cliffs operates Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing, Minorca Mine in Virginia, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes..
Scrap and high-quality iron products are used to make steel in electric arc furnaces..
About 70 percent of the steel currently made in the United States is made from electric arc furnaces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.