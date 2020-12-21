Clearing away the snow

Quade Blaylock, 3, helps out his father Damon shovel away several inches of fresh snow from the steps and sidewalk of their Hibbing home Monday. The winter storm dumped heavy snow overnight ensuring the area will have a white Christmas.

 Mark Sauer

