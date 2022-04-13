VIRGINIA — Cleveland Cliffs officials are focusing on sustainability, not only in the American mining and steelmaking arena, but worldwide as well.
That was a portion of the message conveyed by James Kochevar, vice president of Iron Ore Operation for Cleveland Cliffs, who spoke during a Plenary Session Tuesday morning at the SME Minnesota Mining Conference being held at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
The SME (Society for Metallurgy and Exploration) Minnesota Conference started Monday and ends today.
The event focuses on the developments, technology, trends and innovations directly affecting the Iron Ore region and features a wide variety of technical sessions and speakers combined with interactive networking opportunities, according to the organization’s website.
Kochevar, who was appointed to the position of Cleveland-Cliffs’ Vice President of Iron Ore Operations in 2020, maintains leadership oversight for Cliffs’ iron ore mining segment, which consists of five operating iron ore mines in Minnesota and Michigan.
His presentation Tuesday included information on a number of different areas where Cleveland Cliffs is working toward producing “Cleaner Steel for a Sustainable Future,” the title of the talk.
“I’m kind of proud of our technical expertise and our abilities to suit pellets to the different steel making needs… and we do make multiple grades of pellets, to ensure that our steel making facilities have the ability to make the products they need to make,” Kochevar said.
He told those in attendance that the company is seeing “great results” so far in decreasing CO2 emissions, and pointed out via a slide presentation that the domestic steel industry accounts for 1% of total U.S. emissions, while the global average is 7% of total emissions.
“We are a drastically different company than we were a couple of years ago and there is a lot of focus now on not only clean mining and clean pelletizing but clean steel making as well,” he said. “As we’ve gone through this transformation we’ve become a differentiated and fully integrated steel company. It’s a different business model.”
Kochevar said the company is seeing some of the decreased CO2 emissions through the use of a clean material mix.
He also said Cleveland Cliffs is an “industry leader” in the automotive market, pointing out that 25% of its steel is sold to North American auto manufacturers.
“About 40% of our steel ends up in automobiles. While we sell 25% direct, there is another chunk that is sold to someone who makes something directly for the (automobile),” he added.
He also touched on scrap metal being used.
“It helps stretch steel with less carbon inputs and less gas emissions on the other side. So that’s a growing piece of our business,” Kochevar said. “Almost all of our steel contracts going forward will include at least a conversation on the availability of clean scrap coming back to our own facilities.”
Klovechar further stated that Cleveland Cliffs sees a “leadership” role when it comes to producing the lightweight steel used in electric vehicles.
“I think we need to continue to realize and support that the electric vehicle is going to be far more prevalent in the world going forward. We see that automakers have made bold carbon free commitments going forward and that’s the way of the world,” Kochevar said. “We’re watching auto manufacturers commit themselves… we see iconic models like the Mustang and the F150 turning to electric platforms. I think that is just indicative of the industry is turning hard that way.
According to information found on the SME website, “Cleveland-Cliffs’ climate commitment is to reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) 25% by 2030 through five strategic priorities that will transform the industry, enhance the environment and improve the lives of the American public.”
