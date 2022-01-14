BRAINERD, Minn. — Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 fall semester honors list.

The President’s List includes 183 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

The Dean’s List includes 172 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

Tyler Jandrey, Dean's List, Gilbert; Austin Landgren, President's List, Gilbert; and Luke Gabrielson, President's List, Orr

