CLC announces fall honors lists Jan 14, 2022

BRAINERD, Minn. — Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 fall semester honors list.The President's List includes 183 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.The Dean's List includes 172 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.Tyler Jandrey, Dean's List, Gilbert; Austin Landgren, President's List, Gilbert; and Luke Gabrielson, President's List, Orr
