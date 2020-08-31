Bargain hunters and collectors check out offerings at a swap meet and classic car show set up along the beltline in Hibbing Saturday morning.

Young car lovers look over a pair of highly modified street rods Saturday morning during a car show in Hibbing.

Antique cars and treasure hunters came together Saturday for a classic car show and swap meet in Hibbing.

Photos by Mark Sauer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments