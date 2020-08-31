Bargain hunters and collectors check out offerings at a swap meet and classic car show set up along the beltline in Hibbing Saturday morning.
Young car lovers look over a pair of highly modified street rods Saturday morning during a car show in Hibbing.
Antique cars and treasure hunters came together Saturday for a classic car show and swap meet in Hibbing.
Photos by Mark Sauer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.