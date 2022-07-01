City, private business partnership brings e-scooters to Virginia

VIRGINIA — The Birds have landed in Virginia.
Birds of the electric scooter variety, that is.
A fleet of about 50 e-scooters arrived in town last week, following a partnership formed between the City of Virginia and Bird, a California-based electric scooter company.
Bird is run privately and overseen by a local company-hired fleet manager. There was no cost to bring Bird to Virginia, said Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr.
The scooters offer another form of transposition and recreation for residents and visitors, said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
Riders follow state bicycle laws and are required to obey all standard rules of the road. The electric scooters can be used on most city roadways, on area multi-purpose trails and in bike lanes, but not on sidewalks.
Riders must be 18 or older to use the scooters, which top out at a speed of 15 miles per hour.
The dockless vehicles can be parked on city properties, so at any given time scooters for rent can be found in many places around town, frequently around city lakes and parks, but in other spots as well.
According to the agreement between the city and Bird Rides Inc., the stand-up electric scooters can be rented from 4 a.m. to midnight. Bird will also provide data to the city as necessary to assist with monitoring program usage.
So how do they work?
The first step is to download the Bird app and create an account. The app will show locations and distance to all of the available nearby GPS-tracked Bird scooters on a service map that also displays riding zones.
According to the app, the scooters cost $1 to unlock, and riders are charged 39 cents, plus tax, per mile after that.
Birds are unlocked on the app by scanning a QR code on the vehicle. To begin cruising, a rider kicks the vehicle forward to gain momentum and then uses the thumb accelerator to control the speed. Pressure is applied to the handbrake to decelerate and come to a stop.
The app provides approved parking areas for the vehicles, which can not be left in the center of a sidewalk, or block doorways, stairways, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access ramps or bus stops.
To conclude the ride, a user taps the “End Ride” button on the Bird app, and is then prompted to take a photo of the vehicle in-app to ensure it has been parked correctly.
Like cyclists, all riders are encouraged to take safety measures, such as wearing a helmet and protective gear.
While Minnesota state law does not require bicyclists to wear helmets, the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota strongly recommends wearing head protection to prevent or reduce the severity of brain injuries in the event of a crash.
Operational zones can also be set that can slow down a scooter or make it come to a stop in restricted areas.
Bird offers reduced cost programs for low-income riders, veterans, and senior citizens as well as limited rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel.
To report inappropriate rider behavior or a scooter parked where it shouldn’t be, the community is asked to make a complaint through the “Community Mode '' feature on the Bird app. Reports can also be made by selecting “Report a Bird for Relocation or Repair” at https://help.bird.co/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000228771.
“We are excited to have another environmentally friendly mode of transportation and enjoyment for our city and community,” Silber said.
For more information or questions about the e-scooters, contact Bird directly at 1-866-205-2442 or email hello@bird.co. More information about the company and its scooters can also be found at www.bird.co and on its blog at www.bird.co/blog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.