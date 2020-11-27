VIRGINIA — The city’s youth hockey and figure skating programs were halted following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s most recent emergency order.
But that doesn’t mean kids will have no place to skate.
Although the Miners Memorial Building is temporarily closed due to the restrictions, which went into effect Nov. 21 and include a four-week stoppage for indoor youth sports to prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff are working to flood Virginia’s outdoor rinks.
Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber spoke to the Virginia City Council on Tuesday, noting that Miners staff have been re-assigned for a while to the Parks and Recreation department.
The rinks will be flooded ahead of schedule, he said, and “if Mother Nature will cooperate they should be open within the next couple of weeks.”
The outdoor rinks “can’t be used for official practices,” but can provide a place for youth to continue sharpening their skills, Silber said.
Additionally, re-assigned staff are working to prune the city’s trees, he said, which should “make a large dent in tree maintenance during the down time.”
Silber said the department is hoping “to make a positive impact in Virginia in what would otherwise be viewed as a negative time.”
Leading up the Thanksgiving holiday, councilors also gave shouts out to workers aiming to make the city a better place.
Councilor Gary Friedlieb thanked everyone involved in planning and carrying out the city’s recent holiday celebration, which included a tree lighting at Olcott Park and fireworks over Silver Lake.
“It’s a tough time right now to get out and find anything to do or anywhere to go,” he said. “The park was filled and cars were all around the lake,” he said of Saturday’s events, which followed COVID-19 restrictions. “Thank you to everyone who put time and effort into that.”
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr., echoed his appreciation. “It was a bright, shining moment in these trying times.”
Councilor Maija Biondich also thanked Virginia Public Works employees for their work plowing and taking care of the city’s streets.
In other business, the council:
Appointed Warren Terch to a five-year term on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority through Nov. 22, 2025.
Appointed Pamela Gentilini to the remainder of a five-year term on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority ending Nov. 22, 2021. There were two candidates, but one withdrew for personal reasons, Cuffe said. The position was vacated by a member who moved out of the area.
Adopted a resolution for blight and property maintenance code special assessments. The city has “made some headway” by getting two of the properties fixed this year, noted Councilor Steve Johnson.
Adopted a resolution approving a change order for additional access control to the door locking system for the Miners Entertainment and Convention Center.
