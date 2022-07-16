City of Virginia to end agreement between YMCA, ITMEC

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi Family YMCA will no longer be running the Iron Trail Motors Event Center fitness center as of July 31.
The action taken by the Virginia City Council mirrors the date (July 31) the Mesabi Family YMCA has said it will be closing its doors to the public. The council agenda discussion point was to terminate the Y’s professional service agreement immediately, but the date was ultimately pushed back.
While the closing is just 15 days away, the councilors still had some questions about the timing of canceling the professional services agreement with the YMCA for the ITMEC.
“I will not be supporting this,’’ said Councilor Steven B. Johnson. He stated the YMCA should be submitting an formal notice to the city, plus the YMCA has already taken out the membership dues for July.
Councilor Gary Friedlieb questioned who will be running the fitness center after that and added city employment could be a significant cost to the city.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. was in favor of the cancellation and wondered how the YMCA could operate the fitness center if they’re not even operating their own facility in Mountain Iron. “They’re not going to be able to provide the service at the end of the month anyway.’’
Councilor Charlie Baribeau was against the cancellation no matter the date. He said there is a 60–day notice in the agreement and there can be liabilities that the YMCA may have to fund and repay to the city.
Councilor Julianne Paulsen favored the cancellation. She said the contract needs to be terminated because the entity will no longer be existing and can’t provide those services. She added the council needs to have another conversation on how it wants to move forward with that fitness space.
City Attorney Bryan Lindsay noted that once the Mesabi Family YMCA ceases to exist the contract would not be in effect and cannot be assigned to another entity. He also doesn’t believe any liability to the city is not very high because as of Aug. 1 there would be no party on the other side of the agreement.
Johnson still felt the council’s action was “being preemptive’’ and was against the motion to cancel the agreement on July 31.
The council ultimately voted 5-2 to cancel the agreement with Mesabi Family YMCA effective July 31. Councilors Friedlieb, Maija Biondich, Paulsen, Carl Baranzelli and Cuffe voted to cancel, while Baribeau and Johnson voted against.
—
The City Council also unanimously voted to rename the Tennis For All Building as the The George A. Erickson Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Center.
“George Erickson has been instrumental to the existence of the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club facility, as well as the benefits it has provided to local citizens, students, and athletic teams,’’ Dave Gunderson, club manager, wrote in a letter to the City Council. “I hope that you will consider renaming the facility the George A. Erickson Tennis and Pickleball Center, which, in my opinion, is a recognition that is long overdue.’’
Erickson was instrumental in fundraising for the building and he and his wife Sally contributed $170,000 of their money, the letter states.
A ribbon cutting will be held after the new signage is put on the building, which will be at no cost to the city.
—
In other business, the city council:
• Adopted a resolution to apply for and accept funds from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for a commercial redevelopment grant for demolition at 314 and 316 Chestnut Street in Virginia. The resolution was passed 6-0 with Councilor Paulsen recusing herself because she is the owner of those properties.
• Unanimously approved the plan for 12th Street South near Super One South and added it to the 2023-25 street project. The plan includes proposed safety improvements in the area.
• Approved facilities use agreements with the Rock Ridge Youth Hockey Association and with the Rock Ridge School District.
