HIBBING — The coronavirus has ripped through the pockets of Minnesota business owners and employees working in bars and restaurants. It has cut casino revenues and tourism sales in St. Louis County and left miners on the Iron Range to periodically rely on federal or state benefits to afford a year without promised work. The crisis has squeezed many municipalities in the region. But cities like Hibbing, which relied heavily on stable property taxes, taconite funding and implementing saving strategies, have managed to stay in a strong position — for now.
The Hibbing City Council on Wednesday night adopted an estimated $22 million budget for 2021, up about 2 percent from 2020, according to City Clerk-Treasurer Mary Ann Kepler. Councilors approved general-fund expenditures at about $19.4 million, an increase of 2.7 percent percent from last year.
Also, the council greenlighted a levy of about $8.4 million, a 5.24 percent increase from the previous year.
“Hibbing always tries to maintain a conservative budget but still provides all the essential services needed,” Kepler said. “After all the work that goes into it and after it rolled out we were pleased with the end result.”
In the opening months of the pandemic, city councilors and their staff began receiving information on the rise of coronavirus cases in the state and the potential effect on taxpayers for the year ahead. Hibbing’s City Administrator was among local staff who made a series of “recommendations to the City Council that assumed what our budget would look like with closing of buildings and less revenue coming in,” he said in a statement to the Mesabi Tribune.
The solution: “With the less revenues, we needed to save money,” Dicklich said.
That meant city councilors considered and eventually approved the suggestions before them to not hire summer help for the cemeteries and parks and to stop filling open positions in other departments (Public safety was exempt from the plans).
The councilors did so without having to lay off anyone.
“To make up for some of these worker shortages, staff were temporarily reassigned to do out of class work if their facilities were shut down due to COVID-19,” said Dicklich, who provided examples of library employees working at the cemetery and Memorial Building staff working in the parks to help keep up with mowing. “With these steps, the city avoided having to furlough or lay people off as you may have seen in other cities.”
To lessen the burden of city costs, the councilors turned to federal CARES Act dollars. That money was “sent to the state and given to cities by offsetting some personnel costs in 20202 and capital costs in 2020 and 2021,” Dicklich said. The city used some of the funding to purchase laptops, for example. “So in case of an outbreak so workers that were able to do their jobs from home could.”
Overall, the city received about $1.2 million in CARES funding. “This went to help offset capital and personnel costs that came about due to COVID-19 and nearly 10 percent has been earmarked for business grants for local businesses,” Dicklich said about the ongoing workload.
Unlike Minneapolis and St. Paul and municipalities across the state, the City of Hibbing did not have to spend money in connections to protests and riots in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
But the city had another unexpected expense: Vice President Mike Pence’s rally at the Range Regional Airport.
The cost: roughly $11,000.
The Hibbing Fire Department spent $8,600, with the bulk of about $5,150 going out to rent out equipment that needed to be on site. The Hibbing Police Department used $2,000 and the local Public Works Department used $500.
“We have not billed our services when candidates come to Hibbing,” Dicklich said.
Barrett Ziemer, the executive director of the regional airport authority, told the Mesabi Tribune that the airport is a separate entity from the cities of Hibbing and Chisholm. Both cities are responsible for approving the airports annual tax levy, which was reduced significantly for 2021.
“The airport is a public use facility which is legally obligated to accommodate the October rally for Vice President Pence,” Ziemer said in an email on Thursday, adding that the airport did the same for Vice President Joe Biden in 2013 and for other politicians in past years. “The airport did rent and received advance payment from the Trump campaign for use of the facilities. The airport is owed no additional funds from the campaign. Aircraft fuel sales relating to the event more than covered any labor expenses incurred during the event.”
Down in southern St. Louis County, the City of Duluth had to foot a $115,000 bill for five stumps from President Donald Trump and Biden, according to the Star Tribune. At an estimated $52,000, Pence’s August event at the Duluth port was the most expensive of the political season. Biden’s stumps at a fire station and the city’s waterfront in September cost roughly $12,000. Trump’s airport rally in October ran about $40,000.
In Hibbing, Dicklich said that he’s “hopeful” regarding the city’s finances when looking ahead to 2021. “We received the allotted state and local monies that we rely on at the proper funding levels we need Local Government Aid (LGA, Taconite dollars, and local levy monies),” he explained. For example, the city’s LGA number from the state is more than $8.1 million. “We feel confident that we will receive those dollars in 2021 but as the state forecasts a possible deficit after this year, we need to carefully watch how the state reacts to that possible deficit and react accordingly going forward if it affects us.”
