HIBBING — Starting Sept. 1, there will be two Hibbing Police officers working as School Resource Officers (SRO) at Hibbing schools.
The city council voted 6-0 to authorize the mayor and city clerk-treasurer to sign an updated two-year contract with Independent School District 701 for an additional school officer.
Councilor John Schweiberger was absent.
As part of the agreement Hibbing schools will pay the city $60,000 for each year of the term payable in equal monthly installments of $5,000.00 on the first day of each month of the term.
The agreement terminates on Aug. 31, 2024, but could end earlier under certain conditions.
Hibbing Schools Superintendent Richard Aldrich told the Mesabi Tribune by email Wednesday that up to this point the district had partnered with the city for one SRO. The officer follows the student calendar and is utilized district wide, but primarily spends time at the high school.
The addition of a second SRO will provide the district with more coverage.
Aldrich said the district’s current SRO is “very busy” at the high school and that the addition of another officer will allow SRO time to be spent at all of the elementary schools. Other benefits include enhancing the district’s D.A.R.E. Program and concentrating on building relationships with students, staff, and parents.
“Given recent events nationwide, strong partnerships between the Hibbing Schools and the City (of) Hibbing are more important than ever. The safety of our students and staff must come first,” Aldrich said, adding that to this point the district has helped fund one position at a cost of about $25,000 per year.
“We receive school safety revenue that totals about $20,000 per year. The rest of the cost will be a budgeted general fund expense,” Aldrich said. “I'm hopeful that recent federal and future state legislation will result in an increase in school safety funding.”
According to the agreement:
• The School will be responsible for providing office space for a school resource officer at the Hibbing High School as well as at Lincoln Elementary School and identify the spaces as such furnishing the spaces with appropriate furniture and fixtures; the School shall also clean and maintain said spaces.
• The City shall provide two police officers who will serve as the school resource officers on all days of the regular school year during the term of the agreement understanding said officers are a bargaining unit employee of the City and are entitled to vacation, sick days, and other leave and also that said officers may be scheduled for training and may also be called away from the school in emergency situations.
• The school resource officers shall be exclusively under the direction and control of the Hibbing Police Department. The City shall, through the Police Department, provide all necessary training and supervision of the officers.
• The school resource officers are not employees of the School but are employees of the City. Said officers shall be selected by the City and approved by the School. The school resource officers agree not to represent himself or herself as the School’s agent(s) or spokesperson(s) either during or after the period of this contract, nor to make public any information relating to activities of the School, unless authorized by the School.
In other business the council:
• Awarded the Dixon Road Bridge removal bid to Bougalis, Inc., in the amount of $135,026.
• Authorized the mayor and city clerk-treasurer to sign the Professional Services Agreement between the City of Hibbing and DSGW Architects/ICS Consulting for the Comprehensive Facility Assessment.
• Approved a quote for spray lining of six sewer manholes to Hydro Klean, LLC, in the amount of $9,012.
• Approved the Memorial Building ice plant annual maintenance quotes to Commercial Refrigeration in the amount of $7,925. It includes replacement of pressure relief valves for $1,150 and compressor rebuild for $6,775.
