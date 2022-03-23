CHISHOLM — The Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District (CIRSSD) Board recently recognized State Senator David Tomassoni for his support of the project.
At the district’s regular meeting held on March 9, directors unanimously approved the draft of a letter acknowledging Tomassoni’s efforts as the district approaches its 10th year of operation. The board later signed the letter and sent it to Tomassoni.
The CIRSSD Craig S. Pulford Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility is located just east of Chisholm and is a collaboration of its member communities of Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney, and Great Scott Township.
In the letter, the board describes the CIRSSD plant as “second to none” in the state of Minnesota, and has received both state and federal awards recognizing its ability to treat wastewater to a superior level.
“A recent University of Minnesota study concluded that the advanced technology employed at the facility for removal of suspended solids and mercury outperforms other advanced technologies at other facilities, treating well within the discharge limits required in the Great Lakes Basin, some of the most stringent requirements in the state,” it reads.
The CIRSSD received more than $23 million in grant assistance for the planning, design, and construction of the initial secondary wastewater treatment facility project and the subsequent advanced mercury removal facility, which it credits to Tomassoni and his leadership and commitment, working with the Iron Range Delegation and local community leaders — the highest percentage of grant funding received for any wastewater treatment facility project in the state of Minnesota to date.
“Our CIRSSD member communities have a robust asset which will serve them well for years to come providing capacity and advanced treatment for residential, commercial, and industrial growth within the communities and along the Highway 169 corridor,” it states.
The remaining $9 million in funding for the project was financed through low interest loans through the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) at a rate of just more than 1.5 percent, it’s noted.
Directors credit the financing package for helping to maintain sewer user fees to the CIRSSD member communities and their citizenry, at a “minimal and manageable” rate.
“Dave, we appreciate and will always remember your unwavering support of the CIRSSD, our member communities, their citizenry, and the Iron Range,” concludes the board.
At its March 9 meeting the board also heard a report from its Executive Director Norm Miranda on flow levels from member communities. Miranda said flows for the months of January and February were down. The district plans to monitor flow levels closely now that the snow is starting to melt.
The district’s next meeting is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on May 11, at the Craig S. Pulford Wastewater Treatment Plant.
