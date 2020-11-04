Chuck Novak, the incumbent mayor of Ely, was defeated Tuesday night by challenger Eric Urbas, who dropped out of the race months ago but remained on the Election Day ballot.
It is unclear as of Wednesday if Urbas will accept the office. For now, the mayor-elect told the Ely Echo that he is returning home from out of state work and will decide soon.
The 124-vote margin of victory — 923-799 — accounts for final in-person and absentee ballots received as of Tuesday night and represents a 7.2-point win for Urbas in a shocking turn of events in the city of about 3,400 people.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, Urbas dropping out of the race is not an official act and he can now choose whether to accept the office. If he doesn't, a vacancy is created and a temporary appointment will come from the Ely City Council.
Urbas announced in August that he would step back from the race, citing health reasons and a 15-year medical battle, according to The Timberjay. He told the newspaper at the time that he thought he could handle more work: “But, in the last month and a half I started going backward and I can’t take on a role that I don’t feel positive that I can do completely.”
Novak was seeking a fourth term in his second time as mayor. He also won the mayoral seat in 2006, but lost a re-election bid two years later.
The upset is another twist in the often-mesmerizing politics of a city that built its identity on the Pioneer Mine, an underground iron ore operation that operated from 1899-1967. Ely has since become known as a primary access point for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, but lately has been embroiled in a fight between environmentalists and pro-mining groups who want to see the Twin Metals Minnesota underground copper-nickel mine near the BWCA come to life.
But the fate of Twin Metals support in Ely is tough to gauge from the mayoral race. For starters, Republican President Donald J. Trump won the city by a 1,004-976 margin over Joseph R. Biden. Republican U.S. Sen. hopeful Jason Lewis (914-885) won the city, as did Pete Stauber (1,103-805) in the Eighth Congressional District.
Novak was notably one of six Iron Range mayors to sign a letter supporting Trump’s re-election bid, which wrote that the Iron Range economy came “roaring back to life” under the administration. Novak later told The Timberjay that he did not see the final draft since his signature was done electronically and that did not agree with the message in its entirety.
“I’m living on a Range that is not really thriving,” Novak told the newspaper based in northern Minnesota. “Especially Ely.
Novak was the only one of the six mayors facing a re-election challenger on the ballot Tuesday — Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich and Eveleth Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich ran unopposed — while Chisholm Mayor John Champa faced a potential recall petition by residents.
Novak said at the time he supported copper-nickel mining projects near Ely as a means to boost the city’s economy, which was dealt another blow earlier this year when its only car dealership closed. “Roaring back to life?” Novak added. “Do you think I’ve gone off my rocker?”
Prior to that, Novak and the Ely City Council came under fire in March after passing a resolution that supported Twin Metals and PolyMet, while opposing a federal bill aimed at banning a federal copper-nickel mining near BWCA.
In the process, the council tabled discussion from five individuals proposing a resolution saying that the city “does not support a boycott” of the Bois Forte Band’s Fortune Bay Resort Casino or other tribal businesses. The second resolution stemmed from six Ojibwe bands forming the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe voted to write a letter in support of the federal bill H.R. 5998, sponsored by Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents the Fourth Congressional District in Minnesota.
Eric Killelea contributed to this report.
