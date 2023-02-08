“Mr. Cerar is the best. He always makes sure that we understand the material being discussed. He is very helpful and I greatly appreciate it. Thanks be to you Mr. Cerar.”
Olivia Hutchings was nominated by Mr. Boehm
“I am nominating Olivia for student of the week this week because she deserves it. Through and through, Olivia fills her schedule. She holds onto many different extra-curricular activities and responsibilities. Learning to juggle the many jobs life has to offer is a skill that will find Olivia succeeding above and beyond; it is a blessing that I have gotten to know such a well-driven and motivated student such as Olivia. Keep up the work, Olivia! It will pay off in manifolds!”
Zachary Horskey was nominated by Mrs. Williams: “Zach is the student that every teacher would like to have in class. Excellent behavior: polite and respectful, golden attendance and punctuality. His quizzes and assignments are on time and perfect. Congrats Zach and keep up the outstanding work!”
Coeurd’ Alene Dahl
Alene has dedicated herself to completing all her Technology projects and assignments with excellent quality. She asks questions, is engaged and also willing to help her peers.
Orry Frost
Orry has extraordinary computer skills.
His programming projects stood out for their excellence and advanced level of understanding. In addition, his excellent behavior, attendance and punctuality are qualities that describe him. Good Job Orry!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.