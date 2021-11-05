CHISHOLM — Drama students at Chisholm High School are busy rehearsing for their fall musical, and according to their director, Katrina Swalby, they’re excited to once again be in front of a live audience.
“Last year, we were unable to perform any plays for drama and our One Act team had to perform for a camera,” Swalby said in an email on Thursday. “A live audience creates an almost electric atmosphere that the actors and backstage crew feed off to make a spectacular performance.”
Curtains open for Evil Dead the Musical at 7 p.m. tonight on the stage of the Chisholm High School Auditorium. There are also two performances tomorrow, a matinee at noon and an evening performance at 7 p.m. The high school version of Evil Dead the Musical is not recommended for children under 12, as stated on a flyer for the production.
Swalby said it was her students who preferred a musical to a play for their fall performance.
“The kids begged me to put on a musical rather than a play,” she said, while noting that musicals are a larger draw for students who otherwise might not want to participate in theatre.
There are nearly 30 students involved with the production, ranging in age from eighth to 12th grade.
“It has been a big project, but I’m so proud of the kids for sticking with me throughout this process,” Swalby said.
A book and lyrics for Evil Dead the Musical are by George Reinblatt with music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris, George Reinblatt, according to the flyer. Music supervision is by Cipolla, and additional lyrics by Bond, and additional music is by Rob Daleman.
General admission is $5 and $4 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door.
