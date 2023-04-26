Chisholm High School Drama students rehearse for their upcoming play, ‘Clue’ High School Edition. In the front row, from left, are: Aiden Caudullo, Jacob Halverson, Rowan Hendrickson, Jazzy Martin, Isaac Fleming, Athena Friend, Katelyn Theisen, Lewis Philbrick. In the second row, are: Wren McLaughlin and Jackie Dahle.
CHISHOLM—Students with the Chisholm High School Drama Club are preparing for the opening of their spring play.
There are three performances of this year’s play, ‘Clue’ High School Edition. Curtains open at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. There is also a matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30. This performance is geared for ages 12 and up. There are strobe light effects in the production.
The play is based on a screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin and is produced with special permission from Playscripts, according to Director and CHS Drama Coach Katrina Swalby.
There are 24 students, from grades seventh through 12th in this production.
“We have an extremely talented and dedicated cast and crew,” Swalby said via email on Monday.
The lead cast consists of:Lewis Philbrick as Wadsworth, Jazzy Martin as Yvette, Aiden Caudullo as Colonel Mustard, Athena Friend as Mrs. White, Katelyn Theisen as Mrs. Peacock, Jacob Halverson as Mr. Green, Rowan Hendrickson as Miss Scarlet, and Isaac Fleming as Professor Plum.
Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for students and senior citizens and $7 for adults.
