CHS Drama Spring Play

Chisholm High School Drama students rehearse for their upcoming play, ‘Clue’ High School Edition. In the front row, from left, are: Aiden Caudullo, Jacob Halverson, Rowan Hendrickson, Jazzy Martin, Isaac Fleming, Athena Friend, Katelyn Theisen, Lewis Philbrick. In the second row, are: Wren McLaughlin and Jackie Dahle.

 Photo submitted

CHISHOLM—Students with the Chisholm High School Drama Club are preparing for the opening of their spring play.

There are three performances of this year’s play, ‘Clue’ High School Edition. Curtains open at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. There is also a matinee at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30. This performance is geared for ages 12 and up. There are strobe light effects in the production.

