CHISHOLM—On all three floors of Chisholm High School one can find murals that were painted by students.
Betsy Carroll, Art Instructor at CHS and her students are working on creating a coffee table book to preserve these priceless works, including some that are painted on walls in need of repair.
“Murals are art for the community,” Carroll said. “It’s important to document them and have them accessible.We are historically documenting them so they are preserved for eternity in that way.”
Proceeds from the book, estimated to be 20 pages in length when completed, will go toward the CHS Art Department.
Carroll said there are some murals that they weren’t able to find history on. The art department is seeking input from former students who’ve worked on these murals, particularly to find out what their inspiration was.There are photos of the murals in question on the Chisholm Bluestreaks Facebook page.
“We are going floor by floor, and are making a beautiful coffee table book,” Carroll said.
“It’s really been a great project to, and fun to watch them work on it,” Carroll said.
The goal is to have the book completed by this spring, and have copies available either this spring or in the fall.
Carroll said she’s hoping to have a table set up at graduation with a sample available, where people can order books.
For more information, or to share your experience producing murals at CHS you can contact Carroll by calling the school at 218-254-5726, or by email at ecarroll@chisholm.k12.mn.us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.